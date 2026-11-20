Celebrating 15 years of free legal services! Back (L–R): Daniel DeLoa, Astrid Munn, Ariel Magaña Linares, Ross Pesek. Front: Josephine Ramage, Atziri Valadez, Alejandra Ayotitla, Cecilia Menjivar. Not pictured: Larry and Sandra Jarvis, Mirelis Tituana.

As Thanksgiving approaches, bilingual volunteer attorneys are celebrated for 15 years of helping Spanish-speaking families access free legal guidance.

- Astrid Munn, Volunteer AttorneyOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families across Omaha prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, a group of bilingual attorneys is being recognized for a different kind of giving: the time, knowledge, and compassion they share with Spanish-speaking neighbors seeking legal guidance.For 15 years, Omaha's Free Legal Clinic has provided thousands of free consultations, helping community members navigate legal questions, understand their rights, and find a path forward during uncertain moments.On November 18, volunteer attorneys gathered for an annual gratitude luncheon celebrating the clinic's 15th anniversary. The gathering recognized the generosity of legal professionals from different law firms, organizations, and areas of practice who share a commitment to making legal guidance more accessible to Omaha's Spanish-speaking community.Every Monday evening, bilingual attorneys gather at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Omaha to offer something many families struggle to access: reliable legal guidance in their own language, free of charge.The need is as varied as the people who walk through the doors. Some bring important letters they cannot understand. Others have questions about enrolling their children in school, changing their names, navigating family law matters, or finding an attorney to assist with a divorce. Construction workers and independent contractors frequently seek guidance when they have not been paid for their work.For many, the cost of an initial attorney consultation, often $200 to $250, presents a significant financial barrier. The clinic removes that obstacle, offering an opportunity to speak directly with a bilingual legal professional.The clinic was founded in 2011 by attorney Ross Pesek, who recognized early in his career the need for greater access to legal consultations in Spanish. For its first decade, Pesek volunteered every Monday evening, personally assisting community members seeking guidance."When I started the clinic 15 years ago, I saw Spanish-speaking people having to work 15 to 20 hours just to afford a lawyer's consultation for basic questions. That just didn't seem right. Everyone deserves access to legal guidance they can trust, in a language they understand," said Pesek. "What makes me happiest now is seeing other attorneys step up and give their time to help. What started as one person trying to make a difference has become a community of attorneys who genuinely care."Following the pandemic, the clinic expanded to include a rotating group of bilingual attorneys from different practice areas. Their generosity has transformed the clinic into a collaborative community effort.For attorney Astrid Munn of CIRA, volunteering at the clinic provides a particularly meaningful opportunity to help others."As an immigration attorney, I spend much of my day sharing disappointing news with asylum seekers whose applications have been denied," said Munn. "Coming to the clinic and being able to offer useful guidance to someone during a critical moment in their life is a bright spot in my day. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve at the Free Legal Clinic."While the clinic cannot provide ongoing representation in every matter, it offers something equally important: a place to ask questions, receive guidance, and better understand what steps may come next.The Free Legal Clinic is held every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the parish offices of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Omaha. Consultations are free, available in Spanish, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.The clinic is a community service initiative of Pesek for Good, the philanthropic arm of Pesek Law LLC.Fifteen years after its founding, the clinic continues because attorneys from across the legal community choose to share their knowledge, their time, and their compassion with neighbors who need them.

Ross Pesek

Pesek Law LLC

+1 402-342-9684

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Giving Thanks to Those Who Give Their Time: Omaha's Free Legal Clinic Marks 15 Years News Provided By Pesek Law LLC November 20, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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