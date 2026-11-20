Billerica's Pro Tire & Tune launches a new website with 24/7 online appointment booking and all-makes auto repair services.

Pro Tire & Tune (NASDAQ:PTT)

- Andy, Owner, Pro Tire & Tune

BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Tire & Tune Debuts New Website With 24/7 Online Appointment Booking

BILLERICA, Mass. - November 2026 - Pro Tire & Tune, a full-service auto repair and tire shop on Boston Road, has launched a redesigned website offering 24/7 online appointment requests. The new site makes it easier for local drivers to schedule service, explore repair options, and access shop information whenever convenient.

Customers can submit appointment requests at any time and receive confirmation from the shop. The website also highlights auto repair services in Billerica, MA, including oil changes, brakes, tires, engine diagnostics, timing belts, minor transmission repairs, and state inspections. With these resources available in one place, drivers can explore their service options before scheduling a visit.

The updated website reflects Pro Tire & Tune's commitment to providing convenient service and straightforward communication. Under its current ownership since 2012, the shop has built a reputation for honest answers and fair, consistent pricing. It services all makes and models, including American, Asian, and European vehicles. Its team includes ASE-certified technicians, and the business maintains affiliations with AAA and CARFAX.

Technicians use professional diagnostic equipment, including Snap-on tools, to service domestic and imported vehicles. The shop also provides fleet maintenance for local businesses that rely on multiple vehicles. Beyond Billerica, Pro Tire & Tune serves Lowell, Chelmsford, Bedford, Burlington, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Carlisle, and surrounding communities.

Along with online scheduling, customers can ask about free loaner cars, subject to availability, and same-day service options. Pro Tire & Tune also accepts major payment methods, including digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Customers waiting on-site have access to free Wi-Fi and a wheelchair-accessible facility.

A Message From the Owner

"When the previous owner and his son moved on, I took this shop over fully and made it better in every way. This new website is the next step: it lets our customers book with us any time of day, see exactly what we handle, and get the same straight answers and fair pricing we have always given. We find what is wrong, tell you, and let you decide," said Andy, owner of Pro Tire & Tune.

About Pro Tire & Tune

Pro Tire & Tune is a full-service auto repair and tire shop serving Billerica and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Operating under current ownership since 2012, the shop services all makes and models, including domestic, Asian, and European vehicles.

Its services include oil changes, brakes, tires, engine diagnostics, timing belt replacement, minor transmission repairs, and state inspections. Customers also benefit from ASE-certified technicians, AAA and CARFAX affiliations, free loaner cars subject to availability, and convenient online appointment requests.

Pro Tire & Tune is located at 175 Boston Rd, Billerica, MA 01862. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4 PM and Saturday from 7:30 AM to noon.

Andy Sa

Pro Tire & Tune

+1 978-663-7788

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Pro Tire & Tune Debuts New Website With 24/7 Online Appointment Booking News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 20, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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