MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 20 (IANS) At least 11 people, mostly young and middle-aged, have died, while around 180 others have been hospitalised over the past three days, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited two private hospitals to enquire about the health condition of patients who fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, first died at his residence in Nungpan village on Wednesday night. Subsequently, ten more people died on Thursday and Friday in different villages of Chandel district. They reportedly died either while being taken to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) or Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Over 180 patients from Chandel district have been admitted to various hospitals after falling ill following the consumption of spurious liquor.

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district, Mamoni Doley, said that the adulterated liquor reportedly consumed by the victims had been purchased from Sugnu in neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

A district administration official said that, in view of reports of deaths suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong subdivision and adjoining areas of Chandel district, the general public has been advised to exercise utmost caution.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically established and remains under investigation, the official said. He also said that there was no known local brewing or manufacturing of local wine in Chandel district. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated with utmost seriousness, the official added.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice," an official statement said. It added that the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established and is under investigation.

The Chandel district administration, as a precautionary measure, has issued seven-point advisories in the interest of public health and safety. The advisory includes refraining from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

"Any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility," the advisory said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister on Friday visited two hospitals in Imphal West district and Imphal East district and enquired about the health conditions of persons undergoing medical treatment following the consumption of adulterated liquor.

During the visits, Khemchand Singh interacted with the doctors and hospital authorities and took stock of the medical treatment being provided to the patients. The Chief Minister further assured that the state government would extend support to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals and wished them a speedy recovery.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, he said that necessary action would be taken. He directed the authorities concerned to conduct an enquiry to identify those responsible for the incident.

Khemchand Singh also maintained that the culprits would be arrested soon. The Chief Minister informed that to tackle the emerging situation, a medical team including specialists in general medicine along with medicines has been sent to Chandel district.

It may be noted that over 180 patients have been admitted in the two hospitals so far, while the death toll has reached 11 in the last 48 hours. The patients are from various villages of Chandel district.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the officials of the Health Department and senior government officials during the visit.