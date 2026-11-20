MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the top court's October 15, 2026 judgment that set aside the ₹8,415-crore write-off of Yes Bank's Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds as part of the measures taken to revive the bank in March 2020.

According to the Supreme Court website, the Union of India filed its review petition against Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the trustee for the bondholders, on 17 November. The petition is yet to be numbered or listed for hearing.

Both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank filed separate review petitions on November 13, 2026. The RBI has argued that the Supreme Court did not adequately consider its Basel III master circular and sought an open-court hearing and stay, while Yes Bank pointed to the capital impact of restoring the bonds.

The RBI has also argued that overturning the write-down could undermine the role of AT-1 bonds as loss-absorbing capital instruments and have implications for the banking system's resolution framework.

Yes Bank had earlier estimated that restoration of the bonds could reduce its Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) capital ratio by around 250 basis points, based on its June 2026 position.

Axis Trustee Services, representing bondholders, filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court earlier in November 2026, alleging Yes Bank has not provided a clear roadmap to restore the bonds or implement the ruling.

A Supreme Court bench upheld the Bombay High Court's January 2023 ruling and dismissed appeals from Yes Bank, the RBI, and the Centre. The court ruled that the administrator appointed during Yes Bank's 2020 rescue exceeded his authority because the final Reconstruction Scheme had omitted the AT-1 bond write-down provision.

The ruling invalidates the March 2020 write-down of two AT-1 bond issuances totalling ₹8,415 crore. However, actual restoration, bond reactivation, and historical coupon assessments remain stalled pending the review petitions and enforcement proceedings.

The dispute dates back to March 2020, when the Centre placed the stressed lender under a moratorium, and the RBI superseded its board and appointed an administrator.

Although the final reconstruction scheme notified on 13 March 2020 dropped a proposal to write down the AT-1 bonds, the administrator wrote them off the next day. The bonds had been issued in two tranches, of ₹3,000 crore in December 2016 and ₹5,415 crore in October 2017.