MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday joined the World Heritage Week celebrations at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, boosting efforts to nurture citizens' pride in the city's cultural legacy.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Delhi's timeless heritage lives on in its monuments, rich history and vibrant cultural traditions. Joined the World Heritage Week celebrations at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, organised by @official_dda in collaboration with INTACH Delhi Chapter, alongside citizens and heritage enthusiasts.”

“The evening came alive with the soulful violin recital by Ustad Johar Ali Khan, including a moving rendition of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Shabad, 'Mitr Pyare Nu',” wrote Sandhu.

The Lieutenant Governor wrote,“Guided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', preserving our heritage and nurturing citizens' pride in Delhi's cultural legacy are vital to building a vibrant, rooted and forward-looking capital.”

Earlier on Thursday, as part of the World Heritage Week 2026 celebrations, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), organised a guided heritage walk for school students at Deer Park, Hauz Khas.

The initiative is part of DDA's ongoing efforts, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, to promote the capital's rich historical and cultural legacy and encourage greater public participation in its preservation, said an official statement.

The walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, including Green Field, The Banyan Tree, Indian School, Indian School (Second Shift) and Blue Bells, it said.

During the walk, students explored prominent structures, including Bagh-I-Alam ka Gumbad, Kali Gumti, Tohfe Wala Gumbad and Munda Gumbad, along with the historic Hauz Khas Tank and Fort, it said.

They were apprised of the historical and architectural significance of these sites and their place in Delhi's past. They also learned about the importance of rejuvenation and conservation of historical water bodies, gaining a better understanding of the need to preserve these valuable assets for future generations, the statement said.

The initiative is aimed at fostering appreciation and a sense of responsibility among the younger generation towards safeguarding the city's cultural legacy.