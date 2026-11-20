MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to Delhi to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, saying that when the National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah suggested diplomacy with the neighbouring country, "he was branded as traitor".

Speaking to IANS, Choudhary said that the BJP must be answerable for the Pakistan Minister's visit as the party has been against engaging in talks with the neighbouring country despite the NC advocating for it.

Recalling that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC President Farooq Abdullah were criticised for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had also called for the same thing. He used to say, 'You can change friends, but you cannot change your neighbours,' and that India must maintain good relations with Pakistan."

"Farooq Abdullah also said that there was no alternative to engaging in dialogue with Pakistan. Back then, they accused him of speaking the language of separatists and traitors. If that (Pakistan) Minister is coming today, then why are you allowing him to come?" Choudhary asked.

According to Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, despite the sacrifices made by the National Conference, with its Ministers, MLAs, district presidents, and party workers being martyred, "the party has consistently maintained one position, that it is impossible to move forward without talking to Pakistan as the country is responsible for any deterioration in the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir".

He said that whatever views Farooq Abdullah had expressed in Geneva in 1994, is being acknowledged today.

As a prominent member of the Indian delegation led by the then-Opposition Leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah had strongly defended India's record in Jammu and Kashmir and countered a Pakistani-sponsored resolution alleging human rights abuses.

"Therefore, the BJP should be asked, when we (NC) used to say these things, you (BJP) called us anti-national. So now that you are doing the same, what does that make you?" Choudhary asked, while maintaining that the issue is not about who is patriotic and who is not.

"The real issue is that if you want to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, if you want peace and stability in the region, then dialogue with Pakistan is essential," he said.