MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday stressed the need to promote natural farming in tribal areas, warning that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is affecting soil health and contributing to health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure at a young age.

Patel made the remarks during the final day of his 72-hour visit to the tribal region of Garbada in Dahod district, when he interacted with rural women and villagers in Khangela, a remote village on the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border.

The Chief Minister said adopting natural farming is important not only to restore soil health but also to protect human health and ensure a healthier future for coming generations.

Reflecting on his three-day stay in the tribal region, Patel said: "Experiencing rural life had been a deeply satisfying experience. I had witnessed people's satisfaction with improvements in basic facilities, including access to higher education for tribal youth, village roads, healthcare and drinking water."

He said development works and welfare schemes introduced in tribal areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strengthened public trust in the government while raising expectations for further development.

"Welfare initiatives had helped extend basic facilities to remote villages and hilly areas. These included housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, tap water connections under the Nal Se Jal initiative, roads and healthcare facilities," he noted.

He said the Prime Minister had consistently placed ordinary citizens and economically weaker sections at the centre of welfare schemes, allowing people in remote areas to access essential services.

Invoking the Prime Minister's guiding mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Patel urged villagers to work collectively towards the vision of a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

During the interaction, women involved in various livelihood activities shared their journeys towards self-reliance with the Chief Minister. He also visited exhibition stalls set up by members of Sakhi Mandals, the women's self-help groups.

Later, Patel visited the Smart City Library, where he reviewed reading facilities, study arrangements and other amenities available to students and young people preparing for competitive examinations.

He interacted with students about their studies and examination preparations and discussed the role of libraries in developing reading habits among young people and providing access to modern study facilities.

Emphasising the importance of reading, the Chief Minister said: "Libraries played an important role in encouraging reading habits among the youth."