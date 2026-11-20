MENAFN - IANS) St. Petersburg, Nov 20 (IANS) The issue of security guarantees for Ukraine could be discussed once Kyiv acknowledges the non-negotiable nature of Russia's demand that it must not join NATO, a senior Russian diplomat said Friday.

"Once this happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed in one way or another," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, adding that Russia is not opposed to dialogue but will not discuss Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Ryabkov stressed that Ukraine's NATO membership is "a completely unacceptable option" for Moscow.

He also rejected proposals for granting Ukraine a status resembling NATO membership or finding a so-called creative solution to the issue, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Even the idea of a 'quasi-membership' formula for Kyiv within NATO, or the search for some sort of 'creative solution' in this regard, is an unacceptable option for us," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday that Russia had agreed to European participation in a multilateral negotiating mechanism on Ukraine and was comfortable with the concept of providing Ukraine with security guarantees based on Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Also on Friday, Ryabkov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced Moscow's decision to invite representatives of the so-called European troika to Moscow.

However, regarding the previously used trilateral format, including at the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, "there are no relevant agreements or understandings," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged talks on reducing nuclear risks, committed to United Nations reform and outlined plans to increase supplies of refined petroleum products after meeting in Shenzhen.

The four-point declaration set out areas for cooperation among the three powers but announced no nuclear arms-reduction targets, timetable for expanding fuel supplies or specific changes to the UN.

The leaders reaffirmed that“a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and said their countries would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Issued after the trilateral summit, the declaration said the leaders had discussed the international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

–IANS

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