Security Concerns Prompt Drone and Laser Ban Near Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Citing aviation safety concerns and terror threats, Delhi Police on Friday prohibited the operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)-including drones, paragliders, and aero-models-as well as the use of laser beams in the jurisdiction of the Palam (IGI) Airport Sub-Division for a period of 60 days.

According to two separate prohibitory orders dated November 17, 2026, issued by Pradeep Kumar Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Palam (IGI) Airport, the restrictions will remain in force from November 18, 2026, to January 16, 2027, both days inclusive. In the order banning UAS-covering drones, paragliders, hang-gliders, UAVs, and aero-models-police cited frequent reports based on credible information that terrorists plan to carry out terror attacks using such systems. The order stated that their operation by the public is hazardous to aviation safety, poses a security threat of a terrorist air attack, and raises serious concern for the safety of human beings and government and public property.

In the second order prohibiting laser beams, police noted that Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport“has reported incidents of vision distraction of the pilots by laser beam especially while landing aircrafts at IGI Airport, New Delhi, which is not only a source of nuisance but may also cause danger to the safety and security of passengers/ crew and the aircrafts.” The order pointed out that“a number of Farm Houses, Banquets, Hotels and Restaurants etc. have come up in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport wherein lot of lights including laser beams are used on celebration of marriages, parties and different events held therein, which is a source of nuisance in general and cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular.” Accordingly, the use of laser beams in the Palam (IGI) Airport Sub-Division has been prohibited. Issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, read with a 2010 Ministry of Home Affairs notification, both orders warn that anyone contravening the directions will be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the BNS. Passed ex-parte for public information, the orders have been circulated through the press and affixed on notice boards at police offices, tehsil offices, and NDMC and MCD offices, including Delhi Cantonment areas.