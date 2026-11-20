DFS Secretary Urges Banking Sector to Share Cybersecurity Strategies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Cybersecurity and cyber frauds have emerged as the biggest challenges facing India's banking sector, with financial institutions needing to collaborate and share security strategies to counter growing threats, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Sanjay Lohia said on Friday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Financing Summit in Mumbai, Lohia highlighted the increasing incidents of financial fraud, data breaches and unauthorised fund transfers involving banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). "Not a week goes by when we don't hear of any incident of a bank having been defrauded of a few crore rupees or some data having been exposed or some NBFC having had its data compromised or money transferred," he said.

Calling cybersecurity a major concern, Lohia urged financial institutions to avoid treating their security mechanisms as proprietary information and instead share strategies to strengthen collective protection against fraud. "Instead of various banks and NBFCs or insurance companies treating whatever work they are doing towards protecting their own data or their funds, etc., as a proprietary item or some trade secret, instead, if we share strategies with each other, it will help all of us to build this thing together, the safety against such frauds," he said.

He also flagged the potential use of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks, while acknowledging that its involvement in reported incidents remains uncertain. Lohia said he had requested the Indian Banks' Association to initiate regular interactions among banks, technology vendors and solution providers to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

On financial inclusion, the DFS Secretary emphasised that the next challenge for India's banking sector is to move beyond opening bank accounts towards making credit easily accessible, particularly for economically weaker sections. "How do we get to the next level of financial inclusion, that is, making credit easily accessible and available?" he said, highlighting the role of Mudra schemes and microfinance institutions. He also expressed concern over the shortage of affordable housing, noting that the housing market has increasingly shifted towards luxury developments. "Mass housing is what we need at this point in time," Lohia said, stressing the role of banks and NBFCs in supporting affordable housing.

Meanwhile, he said a high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat has begun examining legislative and regulatory changes required to develop a roadmap for the financial sector. The committee has already circulated questionnaires to stakeholders and will hold in-person consultations in Mumbai, Delhi and potentially other locations. Lohia further emphasised the importance of mobilising long-term capital through insurance companies, pension funds and corporate bond markets to support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. (ANI)