Ayushmann Khurrana on Stepping Into Prem Shoes for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to step into the shoes of Prem, a character closely associated with Salman Khan in several of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's films. However, the actor feels that playing Prem at this stage of his career has come at the right time, considering how much he has grown as a person over the years.

While speaking to ANI about his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', Ayushmann said his journey has been fruitful and that he feels fortunate to be part of the Rajshri family. Calling his experience on the film's sets a“homecoming”, the actor said he could relate to Prem because of the values he grew up with in a traditional family.

“This journey has been very fruitful and I have seen a lot in this journey. And I feel I am very fortunate that I have become a part of the Rajshri family and playing the role of Prem,” Ayushmann told ANI.“And of course, every actor has a bucket list to become Prem. But for me, it was more important to become Prem in real life than to become Prem. So I can relate to it in a way because I belong to a traditional family...I have been given a lot of values since childhood. And it was like a homecoming to me when I went to Rajshri's set,” he said.

The actor also spoke about how his personal growth helped him prepare for the role. Ayushmann said he might not have been ready to play a character like Prem during the early years of his career, as he had mostly played imperfect characters until now.

“If I had been offered this role in the initial phase of my career, in my 20s, I might not have been prepared to become Prem. Considering my emotional and mental growth and the way I have evolved as a person, I now feel ready to portray Prem on screen. I have never played a character as perfect as Prem. I have always portrayed imperfect characters. Prem is someone who connects two families, and I am simply proud to be a part of this journey,” he added.

In 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', Ayushmann plays Prem, a character that has been portrayed by several actors over the years. While Salman Khan remains closely associated with the role through his collaborations with Sooraj Barjatya, Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have also played characters named Prem in 'Vivah' and 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', respectively. The film also stars Sharvari as Purva, a modern Mumbai woman who puts her family first and knows what she wants from life.

Speaking to ANI, the actress spoke about her character's bond with her family and the message she hopes the story will convey. Sharvari said Purva believes in standing by the family members who have supported her throughout her life. She also spoke about how Prem understands her responsibilities and becomes an important part of her journey.

“I think the message is that every girl has a responsibility towards the family that has raised her. In the story of our film, there are six women in the girl's household who have brought her up and made her a woman who is proud of herself. I believe she owes a lot to her family.”

“Whenever they have any financial or health-related needs, she should always fulfil her responsibilities towards them and stand by them. I think this is also why she is hesitant to let anyone come into her home and become a part of her family's life. However, she finds someone like Prem, who understands her situation and her responsibilities. Through this story, I think we are conveying a beautiful message to the world,” Sharvari said.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Music is also playing an important role in the film's promotions. One of its songs, 'Jhumka Patola', has crossed one million views. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. (ANI)