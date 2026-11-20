BRICS Plus Markets Offer Key Growth Potential for Indian Startups

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): BRICS+ markets offer Indian startups opportunities to reach more customers and expand overseas, with cross-border partnerships set to play a role in their next phase of growth, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) Chairman Sameep Shastri said on Friday.“The next phase of growth will come from collaboration across borders, between governments, industry, investors and founders. BRICS+ markets offer Indian startups scale, diversity and demand,” Shastri said on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, according to a release issued by the chamber.

The chamber led a panel discussion on the third day of the summit on how startups can prepare to enter overseas markets. Panellists discussed how founders can test their products with customers, assess when to enter a market and prepare their teams for international expansion. Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of the MeitY-NASSCOM Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, said startups could work with industry and government to identify practical uses for their technology in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare.“Pilot projects give startups an opportunity to validate their solutions, strengthen their products and build confidence before entering international markets,” Malhotra said.

Pavitra Gupta, Vice President and General Manager for India at InMobi, said founders should assess whether a market is ready for their product before expanding.“Expanding too early or too late can impact a business's ability to gain traction,” she said. Sushil Sharma, founder and chairman of Marwari Catalysts, said investors assess a founder's ability to execute a business plan and build a strong team alongside the strength of the idea. He said mentoring could help entrepreneurs prepare for the demands of expansion. Bibin Babu, Executive Director of BRICS CCI and founder and CEO of GrowQR, said companies need teams that can meet international expectations on quality, compliance and business processes.“Talent readiness is as important as capital in deciding whether a business can scale across markets,” he said.