Goa Hosts NICCI Connect 2026 to Bolster India Norway Business Ties

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Tourism and IT Minister Rohan A Khaunte on Friday highlighted Goa's evolving economic landscape, emphasising that the state offers an environment where businesses can grow, innovation can flourish, and professionals can pursue international opportunities while enjoying a high quality of life. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Tourism, NICCI Connect Goa 2026 brought together representatives of the Norwegian business community, industry leaders, government officials, chambers of commerce and other stakeholders to strengthen India-Norway business engagement.

Welcoming the delegation for its second consecutive visit to Goa, the Minister highlighted the growing potential for collaboration across information technology, start-ups, maritime engineering, clean energy, software development, technical services and tourism. He also pointed to Goa's expanding start-up ecosystem, which has approximately 830 DPIIT-registered start-ups, with over 40 per cent being women-led, reflecting the growing participation of women in entrepreneurship and innovation. This engagement also builds on the renewed momentum in India-Norway relations following the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Norway in May 2026, which reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, investment and innovation. Goa's engagement with the Norwegian business delegation reflects this broader national effort to deepen international partnerships and translate them into opportunities for investment, collaboration and economic growth.

Addressing the gathering, Tourism and IT Minister Rohan A Khaunte said,“Goa offers a unique environment where businesses can undertake serious work while enjoying an exceptional quality of life. Over the years, we have successfully moved beyond the perception of Goa as merely a tourism destination and have steadily built a growing IT ecosystem, supported by progressive policies, a thriving start-up culture and a skilled talent pool. Goa is emerging as a promising destination for innovation and entrepreneurship. We welcome Norwegian companies to explore Goa as a strategic business partner, identify local suppliers, establish their teams, develop products and build long-term collaborations that can cater to international markets. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem where global businesses can grow while generating meaningful opportunities for Goan talent and entrepreneurs.”

The Minister highlighted the changing economic profile of Goa, noting that tourism now contributes approximately 16.43 per cent to the state's GDP and supports nearly 40–45 per cent of direct and indirect employment. He also drew attention to Goa's pharmaceutical and manufacturing ecosystem, which contributes to India's pharmaceutical sector. Referring to the growing India-Norway relationship and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force on October 1, 2025, he underlined the opportunities for Norwegian businesses to collaborate with Indian technology companies, particularly in software development, product design and technical support. He also highlighted the potential for partnerships in maritime engineering, blue economy initiatives, clean energy and start-ups, encouraging delegates to explore local talent and business capabilities during their company visits in Goa.

Speaking about tourism diversification, Khaunte elaborated on the state's 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision, which aims to expand tourism experiences beyond the traditional sun, sand and sea. He highlighted Goa's rich heritage, culture, culinary traditions, village experiences and wellness offerings, supported by initiatives such as the Homestay Policy and Wellness Policy. He noted that these initiatives are creating opportunities for rural tourism, women's empowerment and greater community participation while offering international visitors more immersive experiences. He also encouraged Norwegian travel businesses to explore partnerships around Goan cuisine, heritage tourism and village stays for leisure and corporate travellers.

Concluding his address, Khaunte reiterated that Goa is open to global partnerships and international collaborations that create opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and local talent. He expressed confidence that stronger engagement between Norwegian companies and Goa's business ecosystem would create mutually beneficial opportunities, generate employment and contribute to the state's emergence as a destination for technology, innovation, investment and diversified tourism.