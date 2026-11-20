CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Chandni Chowk Development Amid Traffic Concerns

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reviewed the ongoing development work in Chandni Chowk and directed officials to speed up projects aimed at improving the area while preserving its historic identity. The review meeting was held under the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN).

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, local councillor Suman Gupta and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. Several issues, including poor traffic management, encroachments, sanitation and public facilities, were discussed.

Gupta directed officials to increase the number of women's toilets and introduce a QR code-based system through which people can register complaints. Currently, 120 sanitation workers are deployed in three shifts to keep the market clean throughout the day. The CM asked Delhi Police, MCD and PWD to jointly remove encroachments from roads and footpaths. She also called for regulating the number of rickshaws and restricting the movement of unauthorised vehicles.

Expressing concern over buses crowding the flyover near Kashmere Gate ISBT, she directed the Transport Department to speed up the operationalisation of Burari ISBT. Until then, buses will be allowed to use the surface parking area within its premises. She also called for strict action and heavy fines against illegal buses operating near Old Delhi Railway Station.

To ease traffic congestion, Gupta directed officials to form a joint enforcement team comprising Delhi Police, Traffic Police and MCD officials under the Transport Department. The team will keep a check on unauthorised parking and the transportation of goods through buses on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

On the infrastructure front, PWD is working on a facility management plan covering road repairs, drain maintenance, cleaning, security and horticulture. All four existing public toilets will be renovated and fitted with new fixtures. Damaged flooring and tiles will also be repaired or replaced, while work to improve the central green strip and other green spaces is underway.

Gupta said Chandni Chowk is the heart of Delhi and that its historic character must be preserved while making the area more organised and convenient for people. She asked all departments to work together and resolve local issues without delay, stressing that better public facilities, clean surroundings, women's safety and encroachment-free roads remain priorities. (ANI)