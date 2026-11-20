European Union (EU) Health Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi was targeted by environmental activists during the European Cancer Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, November 19.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), two protesters were seen storming the stage as Varhelyi stood at the podium, throwing grey, ash-like powder over his suit, before shouting, 'These are the ashes of the people you will kill with pesticides under Omnibus X. Shame on you,' as security personnel rushed onto the stage to intervene and escort them out of the auditorium.

The protesters wore a shirt that reads 'Cancer Colere' (CancerAnger), signalling their opposition to the European Commission's proposed pesticide reforms, which have drawn sharp pushback from health and environment groups warning of weakened chemical safety rules.

Also Read:FICCI President Urges Businesses to Prepare for India EU Trade Pact

Why Did Activists Protest EU Pesticide Rules?

EU Health Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi was speaking at the summit on EU cancer-fighting efforts when activists targeted him to protest the European Commission's Omnibus X simplification package, arguing that easing pesticide regulations would increase chemical exposure and fuel cancer risks.

According to the European Commission, the Omnibus X package aims to simplify the authorisation and renewal procedures for pesticides, biocides and other products linked to the food chain, while reducing administrative burdens. However, the proposed pesticide reforms have faced strong opposition from health and environment activists.

Critics argue that the proposed changes could weaken health and environment safeguards by reducing safety checks and removing the requirement for regular reviews of pesticide approvals, potentially increasing public exposure to harmful chemicals and associated health risks.

Ashes thrown on EU Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi during the European Cancer Summit event in Brussels.

The protesters were taken away and arrested.

Video Source: Cancer Colère Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) November 19, 2026

The European Commission unveiled the Omnibus X food and feed safety simplification package on December 16, 2025, proposing changes to pesticide approval rules, including allowing most active substances to receive indefinite approvals instead of undergoing fixed periodic reassessments.

The proposed changes have sparked criticism and strong opposition from a group of health and environmental activists, who reportedly expressed concern over long-term cancer risks, weakened environmental protections, and potential loopholes that could keep hazardous substances on the market without routine scientific re-evaluation.

'No Place for Physical Attacks or Violence'

Following the ashes attack on EU health commissioner Oliver Varhelyi at a summit in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned the disruption as 'unacceptable.'

In a press statement released by the European Commission, von der Leyen said the behaviour by two protestors on the stage was 'unacceptable in a free and democratic society,' adding that while everyone is free to express their opinions, including on EU policies, there is no place for physical attacks or violence.

“This behaviour is unacceptable in a free and democratic society. Everyone is free to express their opinions, including on EU policies. But there can be no place for physical attacks and violence,” Ursula von der Leyen said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, More than 300 NGOs, beekeepers' associations, doctors, and victim groups from 25 European countries are scheduled to protest outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg on November 24.

Also Read:India and Italy Boost Economic Ties During Joint Commission Session