

BlackRock's IBIT lost $541.1 million on Thursday, its largest single-day outflow.

IBIT has recorded outflows on 13 of the last 14 sessions, totaling about $2.9 billion in November so far. Crypto liquidations reached $820.36 million over 24 hours, with about $713 million of that from long positions.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped back below $62,000 to a four-month low in morning trade on Friday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for a seventh consecutive weekly decline.

The sell-off was accompanied by heavy withdrawals from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, including a record daily outflow from BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

If Bitcoin closes the week lower, it would mark its longest run of weekly losses since 2022 and its second-longest such streak in the past decade. It's tracking losses of nearly 5% this week so far. The cryptocurrency has fallen about 28% from early October levels near $86,500, and around 20% of that drawdown has come through in November alone.

Bitcoin's weekly price performance since 2022 on November 20, 2026 as of 10:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

Bitcoin's price was down 3.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $61,500, and among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around BTC on the platform trended in 'neutral' territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at 'high' levels.

BlackRock's IBIT Posts Record $541M Daily Outflow

BTC retail sentiment on November 20 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $582.3 million in net outflows on Thursday, according to Farside Investors. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for $541.1 million of the withdrawals, its largest single-day outflow since its market debut in 2024.

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw $45.9 million in outflows, while ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) lost $31.3 million. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) recorded $13.9 million in withdrawals. Morgan Stanley's Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) was among the few funds to attract fresh capital, taking in $49.6 million.

The withdrawals have been persistent. IBIT recorded net outflows in 13 of the 14 trading sessions so far in November, with total withdrawals of about $2.9 billion over that period. Across all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, net outflows reached roughly $3.5 billion.

IBIT stock edged 0.8% lower in morning trade on Friday. Retail sentiment around the ETF on Stocktwits fell to 'bearish' from 'neutral' territory over the past day.

Crypto Liquidations Add To Selling Pressure

IBIT retail sentiment on November 20 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The decline has also put pressure on leveraged traders, with forced liquidations adding to selling across the crypto market.

According to CoinGlass data, more than $820 million in crypto positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions accounted for about $713 million, indicating that traders betting on higher prices bore most of the losses.

Altcoins Lead Friday's Crypto Slide

Bitcoin's decline was accompanied by losses across other major cryptocurrencies. Most large tokens fell more than Bitcoin over the past 24 hours.

Solana (SOL) was down 6% to around $70, Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 5.9% to $0.056, and Ripple's XRP (XRP) was down 5.3% to $0.93. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around Dogecoin was in the 'bullish' zone and sentiment around XRP trended in the 'bullish' zone.

Leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) fell over 4% to $1,755, and saw retail sentiment drop to 'neutral' from 'bullish' territory over the past day.

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