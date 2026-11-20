MILPITAS, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2026 - A year after introducing frameless modular sofas built to shift effortlessly between family movie nights, weekend hosting, and everyday lounging, direct-to-consumer home furnishings brand Monvane is moving into the bedroom. Monvane today launched theSteady 14-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress at the head of its new Steady sleep line-10-, 12-, and 14-inch medium-firm queen mattresses engineered for contouring pressure relief, partner motion isolation, and tool-free compressed delivery. Arriving ahead of Monvane's Early Black Friday Sale Event beginning Nov. 19, the Steady line starts at $299.99, led by the 14-inch queen at $379.99, with every mattress order bundled with two complimentary gusseted bed pillows.

The living room and bedroom anchor nearly every hour of downtime at home, and modern households increasingly look for furniture that adapts to how real routines unfold-from quiet solo reading and sprawling movie nights to hosting friends and overnight guests. Over the past year, Monvane built strong momentum around that scene-driven approach in the living room-establishing itself as a top-tier online seller whose reconfigurable modular couches regularly rank in the top 10 of their sofa category. Now, as the global mattress-in-a-box market is projected to expand from $3.5 billion in 2025 toward $5.2 billion by 2032 according to LP Information, Monvane is extending that living-room foothold into restful, everyday sleep.

"We spent our first year designing modular sofas around the moments that actually happen at home-rearranging one sectional from an everyday conversation layout into a deep movie-night lounge or a welcoming space for guests," said Kevin Li, Founder and CEO of Monvane. "Moving into the bedroom is the natural next step in that whole-home comfort story. With Steady, we engineered a 14-inch queen mattress that balances contouring comfort with spinal support, isolates motion so one partner can get up at five in the morning while the other keeps sleeping undisturbed, and unrolls at home in minutes without tools."

Six-layer Construction, Zero Fiberglass

Designed by Ethan Brooks, the Steady queen mattress (60 by 80 inches) pairs three specialized textile barriers with three functional foam cores in a six-layer, fiberglass-free construction built for back, side, and stomach sleepers:



Breathable Geometric Jacquard Knit Cover: Charcoal patterned outer knit with gold piping engineered to promote surface airflow.

Fiberglass-Free Inner Cover: Clean internal fire-barrier sleeve free of glass-fiber filaments for everyday household peace of mind.

Cooling Temperature-Responsive Memory Foam: Adapts to body warmth and contours around shoulders and hips to relieve pressure points.

High-Resilience Comfort Foam: Transitional cushioning layer that absorbs partner movement across the bed surface.

High-Density Spinal-Support Core: Medium-firm base foam maintaining spinal alignment and consistent support. Non-Slip Base Fabric: Textured underside that helps keep the mattress steady on platform beds, slatted frames, and box springs.

Select textile and memory foam components are tested for harmful substances under OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100. Each mattress unpacks and unrolls onto a bed base without tools, reaching full loft within 72 hours.

Three Queen Profiles & Key Specifications

Monvane'squeen memory foam mattresses launch in three medium-firm profiles-all measuring 60 by 80 inches, shipping vacuum-sealed, and bundled with two complimentary gusseted bed pillows during the Early Black Friday Sale Event: