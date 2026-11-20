Russian Guided Bomb Strikes Near Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Four
"Russians struck near a high-rise apartment building in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.
Semikin initially reported that two women had been injured.
"Fortunately, their injuries are not serious. Both women are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the acting regional governor said.Read also: Russian forces maneuver under cover of fog in Huliaipole sector – Air Assault Forces
Later, Semikin reported an increase in the number of injured.
"The number of people injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four, including a child," he wrote.
The blast wave shattered windows and damaged balconies in the apartment building, while cars caught fire in the courtyard.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment