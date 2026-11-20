MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russians struck near a high-rise apartment building in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Semikin initially reported that two women had been injured.

"Fortunately, their injuries are not serious. Both women are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the acting regional governor said.

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Later, Semikin reported an increase in the number of injured.

"The number of people injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four, including a child," he wrote.

The blast wave shattered windows and damaged balconies in the apartment building, while cars caught fire in the courtyard.