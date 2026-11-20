MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities have launched criminal proceedings against two citizens suspected of involvement in terrorist activities abroad, including alleged links to the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) affiliate.

According to the information provided by the authorities, the individuals are suspected of participating in an illegal armed group established on the basis of religious extremism, radicalism and fanaticism.

Investigators allege that Yunus Mehman oglu Abdurahmanov travelled abroad on August 15, 2025, with the intention of joining ISIS-K.

He reportedly stayed at a concealed, cave-like location used by members of the organization, where he allegedly underwent weapons and combat training and participated in preparations for terrorist activities.

Authorities also identified Abdulla Yashar oglu Hasanbayov as another suspect in the investigation.

According to the allegations, Hasanbayov travelled to a foreign country intending to participate in the activities of a terrorist organization. Investigators believe he subsequently concealed his involvement from Azerbaijani authorities.

Both individuals have been charged under provisions of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code relating to participation in illegal armed formations and terrorist activities.

The authorities have also reported that procedural measures are underway in connection with the criminal cases.

The allegations remain subject to judicial examination, and the suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.