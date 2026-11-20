MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HANOI, Nov 20 (NNN-dpa) -- Vietnam's National Assembly on Friday voted to remove the death penalty for six offences, including illegal drug trafficking and the rape of children under 16, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The revised law will take effect on March 1, 2027.

The six offences no longer punishable by death are rioting, illegal trafficking of narcotic substances, rape of a person under 16, crimes against humanity, war crimes and terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration.

The changes leave four offences punishable by death: treason, murder, terrorism and the illegal production of narcotic substances.

The decision to abolish the death penalty for drug trafficking and child rape had sparked debate during the legislative process, with some lawmakers arguing that capital punishment should be retained because of the seriousness of the crimes.

The government argued that there was no convincing evidence that capital punishment was more effective than life imprisonment in deterring drug trafficking.

It said stronger investigations, higher detection rates and efforts to dismantle trafficking networks would serve as more effective deterrents.

Under the revised rules, death sentences already handed down for the six offences but not yet carried out will be commuted to life imprisonment.

The latest changes follow a reform in July 2025 that abolished capital punishment for eight other offences.

--NNN-dpa