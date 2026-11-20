MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders bring decades of industry, public service and clinical experience across technology, operations, patient access and innovation to steer the organization's mission

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, announced new board appointments effective October 1, 2026, including incoming directors Mohit Kaushal, M.D., and Devon Womack, and new chair Stephanie Lee, M.D., MPH. The appointments reflect NMDP's strategy to continually attract innovators in their fields whose expertise can guide the organization's mission as it modernizes and expands access to life-saving cell therapy for more patients worldwide.



“We are excited to welcome our new board members. Our board plays a critical role in guiding our long-term strategy to realize our vision of a world where every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy,” said Amy Ronneberg, chief executive officer of NMDP.“Dr. Kaushal's experience in healthcare technology, Ms. Womack's leadership in cancer care delivery and Dr. Lee's exceptional research discovery in improving patient outcomes following bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants bring invaluable insight as we build on our progress to expand access.”

New board members advance patient impact

Having served as an investor or independent board member for companies including Oak Street Health, Universal American, The Oncology Institute, Change Healthcare, Humedica, RxAnte and Gravie, Dr. Kaushal brings experience across healthcare, technology, public policy and corporate governance, including service as chair of compliance, technology and compensation committees.

An emergency physician by training, Dr. Kaushal served on the White House Health IT Task Force during the Obama administration and led the first dedicated healthcare team at the Federal Communications Commission. He served on the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act Workgroup of the Health IT Policy Committee and the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics, advising Health and Human Services on data access and use. He is an adjunct professor in Stanford University's Department of Biomedical Data Science and a scholar in residence at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. He holds an MBA from Stanford University and received his medical degree with distinction from Imperial College London.

Devon Womack is president of The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest network of independent community oncology practices in the U.S. With more than a decade at McKesson, she previously served as The Network's chief operating officer, where she launched the“Time to First” strategy, helping more than 70% of practices reduce the time to a patient's first oncologist consult. She also expanded access to clinical research through Sarah Cannon Research Institute, helping more than double patient accruals from 2024 to 2027. Over a 20-year healthcare career, Womack has worked to remove barriers between patients and life-changing therapies, from safe product distribution and reimbursement to patient assistance and adherence programs. She is committed to a future where every patient, regardless of circumstance, can reach their best possible health outcome.

Womack also serves as executive sponsor of the McKesson Cancer Support Network, which supports employees and their loved ones through their cancer journeys. She holds a BBA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin.​

Distinguished physician and scientist to guide strategic research priorities

NMDP appointed Dr. Stephanie Lee as board chair, where she will provide critical insight as NMDP continues to invest in research to make bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants safer and more accessible to more people. A professor at the University of Washington and Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) in Seattle, Dr. Lee is a National Institutes of Health-funded clinical investigator whose research focuses on patient outcomes after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation, with a special interest in chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

A board-certified hematologist, Dr. Lee holds the David and Patricia Giuliani/Oliver Press Endowed Chair for Cancer Research at Fred Hutch and leads the Chronic GVHD Consortium, a collaboration of institutions conducting observational and therapeutic trials. She has published more than 500 peer-reviewed articles and served as president of the American Society of Hematology in 2020. She holds a master's degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and medical degree from Stanford University.

Learn more about NMDP's experienced Board of Directors.

About NMDP

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. Learn more at nmdp.org.

Media Contact:

Jess Ayers

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