MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through multiomics analytics, pharma outsourcing, biobank partnerships, and expansion into NULISA, clinical trials, and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "NGS-Based Proteomics Services Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NGS-based proteomics services market was valued at USD 412.6 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 478.9 million in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 1.84 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by population-scale proteomics programs, pharmaceutical demand for target and biomarker data, advances in affinity assay and sequencing technologies, and increased adoption of integrated multiomics research.

The market includes outsourced assay services, data production, sequencing, quality control, bioinformatics, study design, sample processing, and data analysis using next-generation sequencing as the protein-level readout. Technologies covered include proximity extension assays, sequencing-read aptamer assays, NULISA (nucleic acid-linked immuno-sandwich assay), and oligonucleotide-conjugated antibodies for single-cell and spatial proteogenomics. Instruments, kits, and reagents sold for in-house use, mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, and immunoassay services without sequencing readouts are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Population-scale proteomics is a primary growth driver as biobanks and national health programs integrate protein data with genomic and clinical records. These initiatives require standardized processing of hundreds of thousands of samples, creating demand for large centralized service laboratories with high throughput and consistent quality systems.

The UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project, conducted with 14 biopharmaceutical companies using Thermo Fisher Scientific's Olink Explore platform, is measuring more than 5,400 proteins across up to 600,000 samples. Data releases began in 2026, with the complete dataset expected in 2027. Genomics England has also used Illumina Protein Prep, which covers up to 9,500 human protein targets, in more than 7,800 rare disease participants.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding their use of high-plex protein data for target identification and validation, mechanism-of-action studies, patient stratification, pharmacodynamic monitoring, and biomarker development. Outsourcing enables these organizations to access specialist platforms, laboratory capacity, and bioinformatics expertise without significant capital investment.

Additional opportunities are emerging from combined protein and genomic analysis, clinical trial proteomics, companion biomarker development, national biobanks in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and single-cell and spatial proteogenomics. Integrated analysis platforms, including DRAGEN and Illumina Connected Multiomics, are also supporting demand for higher-value study design, data integration, and interpretation services. Blood-based biomarker research in neurology, oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic disease remains a major area of expansion.

Market Challenges

Large studies involving panels of thousands of proteins remain costly, restricting adoption among academic institutions, smaller biotechnology companies, and organizations in emerging economies. Cross-platform comparability is another challenge because affinity reagents, protein coverage, reference materials, data formats, and normalization methods vary across technologies.

Distributed products such as Olink Reveal and Illumina Protein Prep allow laboratories with sequencing infrastructure to conduct assays in-house, potentially reducing demand for routine sample processing. Mass spectrometry also remains competitive for research requiring protein isoform and modification analysis. Service providers are therefore placing greater emphasis on bioinformatics, multiomics integration, consulting, global laboratory access, and specialized high-throughput capabilities.

Segment Analysis

By technology, proximity extension assays are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by broad use of the Olink platform among pharmaceutical companies, universities, and contract laboratories. Adoption within the UK Biobank project and availability through service providers such as Novogene and Azenta Life Sciences further strengthen this segment.

NULISA is projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by its sensitivity for low-abundance proteins and growing use in neurodegenerative disease research. Alamar Biosciences reported 82% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 and expanded its portfolio with the NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel and an eMTBR-tau assay. Aptamer-based assays are also expected to grow following Illumina's acquisition of SomaLogic in January 2026 and the wider availability of Illumina Protein Prep.

By service type, sample processing & assay services are expected to account for the largest share in 2026 because all studies require sample preparation, affinity assays, library preparation, sequencing, and quality control. Data analysis & bioinformatics services are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as datasets become larger and more complex and researchers increasingly connect protein levels with genetic information and clinical outcomes.

Drug discovery & development is expected to remain the leading application, reflecting strong pharmaceutical demand for target discovery, mechanism studies, and trial biomarker analysis. Population health & biobank studies are projected to grow the fastest as national programs add proteomic data to genomic resources. Within disease research, neurology is anticipated to post the strongest growth, supported by demand for blood-based biomarkers.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to remain the largest end-user group in 2026. Biobanks & population health programs are forecast to register the highest CAGR, while academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and hospitals & clinical research centers will continue to support market demand.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global NGS-based proteomics services market in 2026 due to substantial pharmaceutical research activity, strong funding, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and the presence of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Alamar Biosciences. Europe also holds a significant share, led by the U.K., Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR during 2026-2036. Expansion is being driven by pharmaceutical research, national biobank programs, precision medicine investment, and genomics service providers such as Novogene. China is expected to lead the region, with additional growth in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller but developing markets, supported by genomic programs in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, as well as clinical research activity in Brazil and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on protein coverage, sensitivity, data quality, throughput, turnaround time, cost per sample, bioinformatics capabilities, and global laboratory reach. Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of Olink in July 2024 and Illumina's acquisition of SomaLogic in January 2026 consolidated two major high-plex affinity technologies within leading life sciences tools companies. Alamar Biosciences completed its initial public offering in April 2026, while Azenta Life Sciences provides Olink and NULISA services through GENEWIZ.

Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Alamar Biosciences, Inc., Novogene Co., Ltd., and Azenta, Inc. The report supports market entry, service expansion, partnership development, acquisition screening, and investment decisions through market forecasts, segment analysis, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, and assessments of emerging NGS-based proteomics services opportunities.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900