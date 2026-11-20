MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)FLSmidth & Co. A/S20 November 2026Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces that Sander Fynboe has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), effective immediately. Sander, currently Senior Vice President, Group Finance at FLSmidth, will assume the full responsibilities and decision-making authority of CFO until a permanent CFO is in place.

Sander brings more than 30 years of international finance and leadership experience across industry and banking, including more than 12 years with FLSmidth. He has held several senior positions within the Group, including CFO for the South America region and Head of Group Treasury. Prior to joining FLSmidth, he held senior positions at A.P. Moller – Maersk and Danske Bank. His expertise spans operational finance leadership, finance transformation, business partnering, capital markets, M&A and treasury.

“I am pleased that Sander has agreed to take on this responsibility. His extensive financial leadership experience and deep understanding of FLSmidth and our business will help ensure continuity and maintain focus on delivering our priorities,” says Toni Laaksonen, CEO of FLSmidth.

The search for a permanent CFO is ongoing, with the ambition of completing the process in the first half of 2027. Once concluded, the appointment will be communicated in a separate company announcement.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, ...

Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 0382, ...

Media

Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, ...





About FLSmidth

The world needs more minerals, and they are becoming harder to produce. FLS works alongside mining companies as their performance partner, helping them increase output, improve recovery and maximise uptime. Through full flowsheet technologies, aftermarket services and digital solutions, we improve productivity while reducing energy and water consumption, enabling more sustainable mining operations.

Attachment

Company Announcement no. 58-2026