MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) following a sharp decline in the Company's stock price after it disclosed a customer contract dispute involving its proposed $1.9 billion acquisition of magnet manufacturer VAC.

What Should Energy Fuels Shareholders Do?

If you purchased Energy Fuels securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

To learn more, visit:

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Prompted the Investigation?

On October 13, 2026, Energy Fuels filed a Form 8-K disclosing a customer contract dispute involving VAC's magnet manufacturing facility in Sumter, South Carolina. According to the filing, the dispute began in April 2026, before Energy Fuels announced its proposed acquisition of VAC. The customer purported to terminate its commercial supply agreement on July 1, 2026, and VAC's subsidiary initiated arbitration proceedings on July 7, 2026, challenging the termination and seeking payments allegedly owed under the agreement.

Energy Fuels further disclosed that it was aware of the dispute during negotiations for the acquisition and that the parties had incorporated a purchase price adjustment to account for the matter. The Company also acknowledged uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the arbitration and its potential implications for VAC's future operations and financial performance.

Following the October 13 disclosures, Energy Fuels shares declined $0.93, or approximately 10%, closing at $8.34 on October 14, 2026.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

...

