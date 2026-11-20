MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recorded course led by Barry A. Friedman covers the FDA's 2011 Process Validation guidance, process performance qualification, special cases including sterile and biotech products, and a comparison with EU GMP Annex 15

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "FDA Process Validation Guidance & Requirements Training Course (June 24th - June 25th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has made the recording of“FDA Process Validation Guidance & Requirements Training Course” available for on-demand purchase. The course, led by Barry A. Friedman, was held live on June 24-25, 2026. It works through the FDA's January 2011 Process Validation guidance and its three-stage lifecycle approach. It also aims to deepen participants' understanding of Continued Process Verification, the stage manufacturers most often find hardest to put into practice.

Key Event Facts



Course: FDA Process Validation Guidance & Requirements Training Course

Format: Recorded training, accessed online through a secure website

Original live event: June 24-25, 2026 (EST)

Speaker: Barry A. Friedman Regulatory focus: FDA Process Validation guidance (January 2011), EU GMP Annex 15, ICH Q8(R2), Q9 and Q10

Day 1: Guidance Scope, Stage 1 and Clinical Supply

The course opens with key definitions and why process validation matters in the drug industry. It then sets out the scope of the guidance and its legal and regulatory requirements, and explains how the three stages of process validation interact. Participants examine Stage 1 process design, and process validation and cGMP in clinical supply manufacturing, including Phase 1 investigational medicinal products. Special cases are covered, including multi-product facilities, biotech processes and sterile or aseptic products. The day closes with regulatory strategy for Phases 2 and 3, and designing processes for reproducibility.

Day 2: Process Qualification and Continued Process Verification

The second day covers Stage 2 process qualification. Topics include equipment and utilities requirements, facility design, environmental monitoring, water systems and protocol review. Participants then turn to Stage 3, continued process verification, using FDA warning letters as examples. The course compares EU GMP Annex 15 with the FDA guidance, and addresses concurrent process performance qualification (PPQ) batches, systematic critical review, stability programmes, and analytical method validation and monitoring.

Why You Should Watch



Understand the scope and regulatory requirements of the FDA's 2011 Process Validation guidance

Apply the three-stage lifecycle approach, from process design to continued process verification

Address special cases, including sterile, aseptic and biotech products and multi-product facilities

Learn from FDA warning letter examples when building a Stage 3 programme Align FDA and EU expectations through a comparison with EU GMP Annex 15

Featured Speaker

Barry A. Friedman

Pharmaceutical manufacturing, validation and quality professionals can purchase the recording through Research and Markets at

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