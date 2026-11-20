MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Asia-Pacific antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.55 billion in 2026. Supported by expanding cancer treatment demand, new product approvals, broader reimbursement, and a rapidly advancing regional pipeline, the market is projected to reach USD 17.81 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report evaluates market size, epidemiology, approved ADCs by country, Asia-originated pipelines, Asia-to-global licensing, regulation, pricing and reimbursement, contract manufacturing capacity, and competitive developments. Products are assessed by target, payload, linker, format, origin, indication, end user, and country, with market values based on manufacturer sales of approved therapies.

Asia-Pacific is a major source of cancer patients and ADC innovation. Approximately half of the nearly 20 million new cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2022 occurred in Asia, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Breast, lung, and gastric cancers, which are among the region's most prevalent tumors, represent important ADC indications. Japan remains a leading innovation center through Daiichi Sankyo's DXd platform, while China has progressed from a fast follower to a global developer, including the first TROP2 ADC approval in lung cancer in March 2025 and the first bispecific ADC approval for izalontamab brengitecan in June 2026.

Market dynamics

Market growth is being driven by an aging population, rising cancer incidence, and the high prevalence of EGFR-mutant lung cancer among Asian patients. Domestic approvals from RemeGen, Kelun-Biotech, Hengrui, and Lepu Biopharma are expanding treatment choices and introducing lower-priced products. Reimbursement is also improving access, including Enhertu's national listing in China in late 2024 and continued additions to coverage lists in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia.

Growth is moderated by reimbursement-related price reductions in China, recurring national health insurance price revisions in Japan, and limited affordability in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other markets where out-of-pocket spending remains high. Manufacturing constraints, high-potency payload synthesis, conjugation capacity, and treatment-related toxicities also create operational and clinical challenges. Additional risks include U.S. scrutiny of Chinese biotechnology companies, intense competition around HER2 and TROP2, biosimilar entry, and regulatory demand for multiregional clinical evidence.

Major opportunities include out-licensing Asian ADC assets to global pharmaceutical companies, expanding CDMO capacity, and developing bispecific, dual-payload, and novel-payload products. Partnerships involving SystImmune, Kelun-Biotech, Hansoh, Duality Biologics, and LigaChem Biosciences demonstrate growing international demand for Asia-originated innovation. WuXi XDC, Samsung Biologics, and Celltrion are also expanding the regional manufacturing base.

Segment outlook



Target: HER2 is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by established and newer products across Japan and China. EGFR/HER3 & emerging targets are projected to record the highest CAGR, led by bispecific development and pipelines targeting B7-H3, c-Met, and Claudin 18.2.

Payload: Topoisomerase I inhibitors are expected to lead in 2026, supported by Enhertu, Datroway, sacituzumab tirumotecan, and trastuzumab rezetecan. Novel payloads are forecast to grow fastest as developers pursue new mechanisms and dual-payload designs to address resistance.

Linker: Cleavable linkers dominate recent regional launches, particularly topoisomerase I-based products. Non-cleavable linkers retain a stable position through established therapies and biosimilar trastuzumab emtansine.

Format: Monospecific ADCs are expected to represent the largest share in 2026. Bispecific ADCs are projected to achieve the highest CAGR following China's first approval in this category and continued development of candidates designed to improve tumor selectivity.

Product origin: Established multinational products are expected to lead the market in 2026, while Asia-originated ADCs are forecast to grow faster as domestic approvals, lower launch prices, reimbursement additions, and global licensing increase.

Indication: Breast cancer is expected to remain the largest segment, while lung cancer is projected to grow fastest due to approvals in EGFR-mutant NSCLC and HER2-mutant NSCLC. End user: Public hospitals are expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Specialty cancer centers are forecast to grow rapidly because clinical trials, toxicity management, and complex treatment regimens are concentrated in leading institutions.

Regional outlook

Japan is expected to remain the largest country market in 2026, supported by universal health insurance, early approvals, high per-patient spending, and strong domestic participation from Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas, Takeda, and Chugai. China is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by rapid domestic approvals, reimbursement expansion, licensing revenue, and pipeline investment.

South Korea benefits from national insurance coverage, global clinical trial participation, and capabilities at LigaChem Biosciences, Samsung Biologics, and Celltrion. Australia & New Zealand offer stable growth through public reimbursement systems. India is expanding from a smaller base as biosimilars and public insurance improve access, while Taiwan, Singapore, and Southeast Asia are benefiting from broader cancer services and evolving reimbursement frameworks.

Competitive landscape

Competition centers on clinical differentiation, regulatory speed, reimbursement positioning, pricing, manufacturing capacity, label expansion, and global partnerships. Companies assessed include Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche / Chugai Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Kelun-Biotech, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Sichuan Baili / SystImmune, Duality Biologics, Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Lepu Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, LigaChem Biosciences, Samsung Biologics, Celltrion, WuXi XDC, and Zydus Lifesciences.

The report supports portfolio planning, market access, business development, manufacturing strategy, and investment decisions by providing forecasts through 2036, segment-level growth analysis, country comparisons, competitive benchmarking, and assessment of regulatory, pricing, reimbursement, licensing, and manufacturing trends across the Asia-Pacific ADC market.

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