MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COFE+, the seventh-generation robot barista from Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd., outperformed a human coffee champion on speed, precision and consistency in a head-to-head contest held in Yiwu. The open, video-recorded contest took place at the seventh LD International Coffee Masters Competition, part of the seventh China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair.









Under professional competition standards, COFE+ outperformed the champion on speed, precision and consistency. The result marks the coffee industry's“DeepSeek moment” and the start of a new Light Store era built on standardization and robotics.









COFE+ Outpaces Human Champion on Speed

Timing ran from order placement to delivery of the finished drink to the judges, covering the full-service experience.



Espresso: COFE+ 30 seconds | human champion 32 seconds

Cappuccino: COFE+ 36 seconds | human champion 40 seconds

Classic latte: COFE+ 43 seconds | human champion 48 seconds

Swan latte art: COFE+ 70 seconds | human champion 88 seconds 3D-printed Audrey Hepburn portrait latte: COFE+ 68 seconds | human champion 78 seconds



The champion averaged 57.2 seconds per cup versus 49.4 seconds for COFE+, or 1.16 times as long. On the more complex latte art, the champion took 1.26 times as long.









COFE+ Wins on Precision, Consistency

Each competitor made five identical lattes, weighed on site and recorded on video. COFE+ cups weighed 232.5 g, 232.2 g, 233.3 g, 234.7 g and 230.0 g, a standard deviation of 1.72 g. The champion's cups weighed 233.7 g, 232.1 g, 230.2 g, 246.2 g and 225.9 g, a standard deviation of 7.61 g, or 4.43 times the variation of COFE+.









A Turning Point for the Industry

Until now, the global coffee industry has depended on scarce, experienced baristas. COFE+ seventh generation brings more than 100 global patents, 1,200 pieces of know-how, eight beverage categories and more than 300 flavors, 24-hour unattended operation, a 10-year service life, 500,000-cup capacity, daily water, electricity and network costs under US$44 cents, 100% remote management and configuration for 197 countries. One machine works as a full specialty café, suited to expos, commercial districts, transport hubs, restaurants and office buildings.









With every step recorded, notarized and open to the public, the showdown stands as a milestone for the trillion-yuan global coffee industry.

Rebeca Yan

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at









