MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Low-Cost Cruise Missiles Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global low-cost cruise missiles market was valued at USD 521 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.81 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 12.77 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. In volume terms, annual deliveries are expected to increase from 4,990 units in 2026 to 34,660 units in 2036, representing a CAGR of 21.4%.

The report provides value and volume forecasts alongside analysis of market dynamics, technologies, pricing, procurement programs, contracts, export controls, the value chain, competitive activity, and emerging growth opportunities. Coverage includes all-up rounds delivered to air forces, land forces, and navies, including FAMM, ERAM, LCCM, Barracuda, Flamingo, Ruta, and Cakir.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

The market transitioned from prototype development to series production between 2024 and 2026. Ukraine established the first mass market through domestic production and allied-funded procurement. In 2026, the DoD signed LCCM framework agreements covering more than 10,000 containerized missiles and FAMM framework agreements associated with nearly 28,000 planned rounds for FY2027-FY2031.

Demand is being driven by mass-strike requirements, depleted precision-munition inventories, the war in Ukraine, and growing requirements for affordable long-range strike capabilities. Rising defense budgets, European rearmament, commercial manufacturing methods, and the entry of new suppliers are also supporting market expansion by increasing production capacity and reducing unit costs.

Key restraints include budget and appropriation uncertainty, the absence of enacted multiyear procurement authority, and the survivability limitations of subsonic missiles against layered air defenses. Small turbine engine availability, component supply, navigation and guidance in GPS-denied environments, qualification timelines, and export controls could also affect the conversion of procurement plans into confirmed deliveries.

Significant opportunities are emerging in allied co-production, licensed manufacturing, maritime strike, Indo-Pacific procurement, and ground-launched containerized systems. Additional trends include modular payload families, palletized and containerized launch options for non-traditional platforms, and increasing convergence between cruise missile systems and jet one-way attack drones.

Segment Outlook

By launch platform, the market is divided into air-launched, ground-launched, and sea-launched systems. Ground-launched missiles are expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by Ukrainian programs. Sea-launched systems are forecast to record the fastest growth, while air-launched missiles are projected to become the largest segment from 2034 as FAMM deliveries accelerate.

By range, the 300-1,000 km category is expected to lead in 2026 because most systems currently entering production fall within this band. The above 1,000 km segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate and become the largest range category from 2035.

Land attack is expected to remain the leading mission segment throughout the forecast period. Anti-ship & maritime strike is forecast to grow the fastest as navies increase investment in affordable systems capable of supporting distributed maritime operations. By end user, army & land forces are expected to lead in 2026, navy & marine corps will post the fastest growth, and air force procurement is projected to become the largest end-user segment from 2033.

Regional Market Analysis

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America across 24 countries and country groups. Market values and delivery volumes are assigned to the country of the buying force, including systems financed by third-country donors.

Europe is expected to hold the largest global low-cost cruise missiles market share in 2026, led by Ukraine, which remains the largest country market through 2027. Germany, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are expected to begin deliveries in 2027, followed by the U.K. and France in 2028. Germany is projected to become the third-largest country market by 2036.

North America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region and become the largest market from 2028 as the U.S. begins receiving FAMM and LCCM deliveries. Asia-Pacific is expected to rank as the second-fastest-growing region, led by China, with Taiwan, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India beginning deliveries between 2027 and 2029. Turkiye is projected to remain the largest market in the Middle East & Africa, while Latin America is not expected to record deliveries before 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Fire Point held the leading market share in 2025, followed by Destinus, Roketsan, Kongsberg (Zone 5), and CoAspire. Market shares are expected to shift toward U.S. framework vendors beginning in 2027. Competition centers on production rates, unit pricing, range, navigation performance under jamming, small turbine engine access, and the ability to establish licensed or joint production.

Major competitive developments include FAMM and LCCM framework agreements, ERAM production for Ukraine, Kongsberg's acquisition of Zone 5, and licensed and co-production agreements in Poland, Germany, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

Companies profiled include Anduril Industries, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, CoAspire, Fire Point, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Destinus, Rheinmetall AG, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., MBDA, Roketsan A.S., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Covenant, Baykar, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and LPP Holding.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides long-term global low-cost cruise missiles market forecasts in value and volume through 2036.

Assesses the effects of U.S. framework agreements, Ukrainian production, European rearmament, and appropriation uncertainty.

Compares pricing, cost targets, and average selling prices by range, region, and country.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by launch platform, range, mission, end user, and geography.

Examines procurement programs, contracts, export controls, engine supply constraints, and the wider value chain.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, deliveries, framework agreements, licensed production, and market share. Supports strategic planning by missile OEMs, new entrants, component suppliers, defense ministries, licensed producers, and investors.

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