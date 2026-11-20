MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "NGS Reference Materials Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global NGS reference materials market was valued at USD 293.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 327.3 million in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 904.1 million by 2036, representing a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report examines market size, clinical sequencing demand, assay validation requirements, reference material technologies, regulatory developments, pricing, competitive positioning, and emerging growth opportunities.

Rising sequencing capacity is expanding the number and complexity of assays requiring validation, verification, and continuous quality control. Illumina, Inc. reported second-quarter 2026 sequencing consumables revenue of USD 775 million, up 5%, while instrument revenue increased 31% to USD 125 million. Tempus AI, Inc. recorded 31% growth in oncology testing volume during the same quarter and performed 9,000 residual disease tests. Standardization efforts are also advancing through NIST and its Genome in a Bottle Consortium, which provides certified genome materials RM 8391, RM 8392, and RM 8393 with benchmark variant call sets.

Clinical NGS Adoption Drives Reference Material Demand

Clinical NGS growth remains a primary market driver because laboratories must validate assays before patient testing and assess performance following changes to reagent lots, sequencing instruments, or bioinformatics pipelines. Demand is increasing as laboratories expand panel content, add new tumor types, and incorporate fusions, copy number changes, and other complex variant classes.

Accreditation requirements make quality controls a recurring purchase, while liquid biopsy and molecular residual disease testing create demand for plasma-formulated materials with low, accurately characterized allele frequencies. The movement of sequencing services from large reference laboratories into hospitals and regional facilities is also broadening the customer base. Following the March 2025 decision by a U.S. District Court to vacate the FDA rule on laboratory developed tests, laboratories remain responsible for demonstrating analytical validity under CLIA and applicable accreditation programs.

Market growth is constrained by the use of residual patient specimens, particularly at large academic centers and reference laboratories. These samples can offer strong clinical relevance but are scarce, variable, and difficult to replace. Budget pressures may also prompt smaller laboratories to reduce quality control frequency, limit replicates, or purchase narrower reference materials.

Commutability remains a significant technical challenge, especially for FFPE tissue and cell-free DNA applications. Engineered materials may differ from clinical specimens in fragmentation, chemical modification, background complexity, and matrix composition. Multiplex materials also require extensive characterization through orthogonal methods and replicate testing, while regulatory and accreditation expectations vary across jurisdictions.

Regulated-Grade Standards Create New Opportunities

IVD-labeled and regulated-grade reference standards represent an important opportunity for suppliers. In June 2025, Revvity, Inc. introduced its first IVD-labeled Mimix standards, including OncoSpan FFPE, OncoSpan gDNA, and Myeloid Cancer Panel gDNA products developed under design controls aligned with FDA requirements.

EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation requirements are increasing demand for traceable, well-documented materials. Manufacturers of Class C self-declared devices were required to have a written notified body agreement in place by September 26, 2026 to continue marketing legacy devices through 2028. Additional opportunities include RNA and fusion standards, complex biomarker materials, cell and gene therapy characterization products, and microbial and metagenomic controls for public health laboratories.

Market Segment Highlights



Product type: Cell line-derived reference materials are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their genomic complexity, availability in genomic DNA and FFPE formats, and established use in oncology assay validation. Contrived materials in matrix are projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by liquid biopsy and molecular residual disease testing. Synthetic & engineered materials, whole-genome & certified products, and microbial & metagenomic standards provide additional growth avenues.

Type: Multiplex reference materials are expected to lead the market and achieve the highest CAGR. Their ability to evaluate multiple genes and variant classes within a single material makes them increasingly suitable for comprehensive clinical panels. Single-variant materials remain important for actionable variant monitoring and companion diagnostic development.

Application: Oncology is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, driven by comprehensive genomic profiling, broad variant coverage requirements, and the clinical importance of identifying actionable alterations. Liquid biopsy & molecular residual disease is forecast to be the fastest-growing application as circulating tumor DNA testing and residual disease monitoring gain adoption. End user: Clinical & reference laboratories are expected to remain the largest end-user segment because of mandatory assay validation and continuous quality control. In vitro diagnostic manufacturers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as NGS-based assays enter regulatory review and require documented characterization and traceability.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest NGS reference materials market in 2026. Growth is supported by substantial clinical sequencing volumes, rigorous accreditation requirements, proficiency testing programs, and standards initiatives led by NIST and the MDIC. The region also hosts major suppliers, including Revvity, LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Twist Bioscience, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, and Zymo Research.

Europe holds a significant market position due to national genomic medicine programs, established clinical sequencing infrastructure, and EU IVDR documentation requirements. Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036 as China, Japan, South Korea, and India expand precision oncology, genomic medicine, domestic NGS assay development, and internationally accredited laboratory capacity. Brazil and Mexico are supporting growth in Latin America, while genome programs and expanding clinical laboratory infrastructure in Gulf countries are creating opportunities across the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The NGS reference materials market is moderately consolidated, combining specialist clinical oncology suppliers with diversified diagnostics companies, life science organizations, metrology institutes, and microbial reference material providers. Competition is based on variant content, clinical relevance, low allele frequency performance, commutability, lot-to-lot consistency, format availability, regulatory grade, benchmark data, and technical support.

Leading suppliers are expanding RNA, fusion, and complex biomarker portfolios, introducing IVD-labeled products, participating in consortium standardization programs, and developing panel-matched materials. Revvity's work with the MDIC initiative includes Mimix Geni Somatic Cancer Reference Standards created by engineering seven cancer mutations into the Genome in a Bottle cell line GM24385.

Companies profiled in the report include Revvity, Inc. (Horizon Discovery), LGC Limited (LGC Clinical Diagnostics, SeraCare), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, ATCC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Microbiologics, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global NGS reference materials market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates clinical NGS adoption, accreditation requirements, liquid biopsy growth, and decentralized sequencing.

Assesses commutability challenges, characterization costs, laboratory budgets, and residual sample use.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product type, type, application, end user, and geography.

Tracks IVD-labeled standards, consensus materials, RNA products, fusion controls, and complex biomarker content.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by product scope, characterization capabilities, regulatory grade, and data support. Supports product development, regulatory planning, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry strategies.

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