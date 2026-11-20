MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immuno-Oncology Biomarkers Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global immuno-oncology biomarkers market was valued at USD 5.42 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 6.01 billion in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 10.5% during 2026-2036, the market is expected to reach USD 16.38 billion by 2036. The report assesses biomarker science, scoring systems, companion diagnostic approvals, regulation, reimbursement, immunotherapy pipelines, pricing, and the competitive landscape.

The market includes assays, testing services, instruments, and software used to evaluate tumor and blood biomarkers for immunotherapy selection and treatment response monitoring. Major categories include PD-L1 and mismatch repair immunohistochemistry assays, next-generation sequencing tests for tumor mutational burden and microsatellite instability, PCR-based MSI assays, immune gene expression signatures, multiplex and spatial tissue profiling, circulating tumor DNA monitoring, and AI-enabled scoring software.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

New checkpoint inhibitor indications and companion diagnostic approvals are major growth drivers for the immuno-oncology biomarkers market. Expanding immunotherapy use in adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings is increasing eligible testing populations, while genomic profiling allows laboratories to report TMB, MSI, and targeted therapy markers through integrated panels. ctDNA testing is also gaining momentum as evidence supports its role in identifying treatment response or resistance earlier than conventional imaging.

Recent regulatory and commercial developments reinforce this outlook. Agilent's PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx received FDA approval in February 2026 as a companion diagnostic for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal carcinoma. An additional approval covering esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers followed in March 2026, bringing the assay to eight approved KEYTRUDA indications. Natera reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 752.8 million, an increase of 37.7%, supported by approximately 296,700 oncology tests. Medicare also issued a draft local coverage determination supporting the Signatera tumor-informed ctDNA test for immunotherapy response monitoring.

Market expansion is constrained by inconsistent predictive performance, variation among PD-L1 clones and scoring systems, limited tissue availability, and the turnaround time required for broad genomic panels. Reimbursement remains another challenge, particularly for emerging gene signatures, spatial biomarkers, and ctDNA monitoring tests that require extensive clinical utility evidence.

Opportunities are developing around bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and LAG-3 and TIGIT inhibitors. These treatment classes are expected to require new biomarkers for patient selection and monitoring. Additional growth areas include spatial profiling, automated PD-L1 scoring, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte analysis, and broader access to immunotherapy across Asia-Pacific.

Segment Outlook

By offering, assays & kits are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because PD-L1 and mismatch repair tests are routinely used in pathology laboratories and linked to companion diagnostic requirements. Software & digital pathology solutions are projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by digital pathology adoption, AI-assisted scoring, and demand for greater consistency among pathologists. Reference laboratory testing services are also positioned for strong growth as genomic profiling and ctDNA testing volumes rise.

PD-L1 is expected to remain the leading biomarker type in 2026 due to its established use across multiple checkpoint inhibitors and tumor indications. ctDNA-based response monitoring biomarkers are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by increasing clinical evidence, expanding oncology test volumes, and potential Medicare coverage. MSI and mismatch repair deficiency testing will also benefit from tumor-agnostic immunotherapy labels and established use in colorectal and endometrial cancers.

Immunohistochemistry is projected to account for the largest technology share in 2026 because of its integration into routine pathology workflows and compatibility with installed automated staining platforms. Next-generation sequencing is expected to expand at the fastest rate as comprehensive genomic profiling becomes more common in advanced cancers and blood-based testing supports patients with insufficient tissue. Multiplex immunofluorescence and spatial profiling represent emerging areas with significant potential as clinical validation advances.

Non-small cell lung cancer is expected to remain the largest cancer segment, reflecting high incidence, extensive checkpoint inhibitor use, and the established role of PD-L1 testing. Gynecologic cancers are projected to register the highest CAGR, supported by immunotherapy use in dMMR endometrial cancer, PD-L1-positive cervical cancer, and the 2026 ovarian cancer approval. Gastrointestinal cancers will generate additional demand through esophageal indications and colorectal MSI testing.

Companion and complementary diagnostics are expected to lead the application segment in 2026, while treatment response monitoring is forecast to grow most rapidly. Hospitals & pathology laboratories will remain the largest end-user group, although reference laboratories are expected to post the highest CAGR due to rising demand for specialized multi-biomarker panels, genomic profiling, and ctDNA services.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest immuno-oncology biomarkers market share in 2026. Growth is supported by broad checkpoint inhibitor adoption, numerous FDA-approved companion diagnostics, established reimbursement, and high utilization of genomic profiling and ctDNA testing. The region also hosts leading suppliers, including Agilent, Foundation Medicine, Caris Life Sciences, Guardant Health, Natera, and NeoGenomics.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by strong hospital pathology networks, broad immunotherapy access, and high cancer incidence. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are among the leading national markets. The EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation also favors established manufacturers with compliant CE-IVD portfolios.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Regional demand is being driven by the prevalence of lung, gastric, esophageal, and liver cancers, expanding reimbursement for checkpoint inhibitors, and rising next-generation sequencing capacity. China is expected to lead the region, while Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia offer strong growth prospects. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller markets, with activity concentrated in Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel.

Competitive Landscape

The immuno-oncology biomarkers market is moderately consolidated. Established tissue diagnostics companies lead PD-L1 and mismatch repair testing, while genomic profiling providers, ctDNA specialists, sequencing suppliers, and digital pathology companies compete across other workflow areas. Competitive priorities include companion diagnostic approvals, pharmaceutical partnerships, automation, assay accuracy, turnaround time, reimbursement, and biomarker portfolio breadth.

Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Guardant Health, Inc., Natera, Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Inc., and NeoGenomics, Inc.

Report Value



Provides global immuno-oncology biomarkers market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of checkpoint inhibitor indications, companion diagnostics, genomic profiling, and ctDNA monitoring.

Assesses market restraints involving predictive accuracy, scoring variability, tissue limitations, and reimbursement.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, biomarker type, technology, cancer type, application, end user, and geography.

Reviews spatial biomarkers, AI-enabled digital pathology, and biomarker strategies for novel immunotherapies.

Benchmarks leading companies based on approvals, test portfolios, automation capabilities, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports product development, investment, partnership, and market entry planning for diagnostic companies, laboratories, pharmaceutical developers, and investors.

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