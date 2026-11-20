MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

Global lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries market forecast to reach USD 248.00 billion by 2036

The global lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries market was valued at USD 54.00 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 63.80 billion in 2026. Supported by rising electric vehicle production, utility-scale energy storage investment, and expanding local manufacturing, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over 2026-2036, reaching USD 248.00 billion by 2036.

The report evaluates LFP cells, modules & packs, and iron phosphate cathode active material across prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch formats. Covered applications include electric vehicles, stationary energy storage, consumer & portable devices, industrial & material handling equipment, and marine & rail. The analysis examines chemistry and performance, cell pricing, trade measures, EU battery regulation, supply chain concentration, supplier strategies, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Competitive cost remains a primary growth driver for the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. The absence of nickel and cobalt reduces exposure to volatile raw material prices and geographically concentrated supply. Long cycle life also supports adoption in stationary energy storage, where systems may operate daily for fifteen to twenty years. Utilities and independent power producers are procuring storage in gigawatt hours to balance wind and solar generation, defer network upgrades, and provide capacity and frequency services.

Electric vehicle demand continues to benefit from cell-to-pack designs, which improve space utilization and help narrow the range gap between LFP and nickel-based batteries. These advances are extending LFP adoption from entry-level vehicles into mid-range models.

Trade policy and regulatory compliance are reshaping global sourcing. Under the United States Trade Representative's four-year Section 301 review, lithium-ion batteries for non-EV applications and natural graphite carry a 25% rate from 2026. These measures increase the landed cost of imported storage cells and graphite anodes while supporting investment in North American production.

In Europe, Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 requires a digital battery passport for EV batteries from February 18, 2027, followed by audited battery due diligence policies from August 18, 2027. Carbon footprint declarations and minimum recycled content requirements will further increase the importance of verified material origin and supply chain documentation. Because China accounts for most iron phosphate cathode powder and finished LFP cell production, these policies directly affect sourcing costs and supplier selection.

Market constraints include lower energy density for long-range and performance vehicles, falling cell prices, and limited transparency regarding cathode material origin. Rapid price declines may cause revenue to grow more slowly than shipment volumes, placing pressure on manufacturers without sufficient scale. Key opportunities include local production for stationary storage, cathode active material manufacturing outside China, large-format cells above 300 Ah, and verified carbon footprint documentation for European customers.

Segment Outlook



Application: Electric vehicles are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by high production volumes of entry and mid-range models, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Stationary energy storage is projected to record the highest CAGR as utility procurement expands and long cycle life remains a priority. Utility-scale systems lead the storage segment, while forklifts and related equipment are increasingly replacing lead-acid batteries with LFP alternatives.

Form factor: Prismatic cells lead the market because they support efficient pack and container design, require fewer connections, and reduce assembly costs. Cylindrical cells are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR from a smaller base, driven by adoption in two and three wheelers, portable equipment, and small battery packs. Pouch cells remain concentrated in specialist and consumer applications.

Capacity: The 60 Ah to 150 Ah category holds the largest share in 2026 due to widespread use in vehicle packs and existing storage fleets. Cells above 300 Ah are expected to grow fastest as utility-scale projects seek to reduce cell counts, connections, assembly requirements, and potential failure points.

Offering: Cells account for the largest share because they represent most of the value in a finished battery. Modules & packs are projected to post the highest CAGR as customers shift integration and warranty responsibilities to suppliers. Cathode active material remains the smallest offering by value and the most geographically concentrated. End user: Automotive original equipment manufacturers lead in 2026, while utilities & independent power producers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Their emphasis on cycle life, calendar life, and warranty coverage aligns closely with LFP performance characteristics.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to retain the largest share of the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2026. The region dominates LFP cell and cathode active material production, supports large-scale electric vehicle manufacturing, and benefits from domestic energy storage programs. Chinese manufacturers hold most global LFP capacity and supply significant volumes to international customers.

North America is forecast to achieve the highest regional CAGR, supported by utility-scale storage procurement, new cell plants, and trade measures that narrow the price difference between imported and locally manufactured products. Europe is increasingly influenced by battery passport, carbon footprint, and material origin requirements. Latin American growth is led by storage development in Chile and distributed and commercial projects in Brazil, while demand in the Middle East & Africa is concentrated in the Gulf states and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The supplier landscape includes Chinese cell manufacturers with substantial global capacity, Korean and Japanese companies adding LFP production lines, vehicle manufacturers producing or licensing cells, and geographically concentrated cathode material suppliers. Competition centers on cost per kilowatt hour, production scale, manufacturing location, supply chain documentation, carbon footprint reporting, and compliance with U.S. and European requirements.

Companies profiled in the report include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, BYD Company Limited, EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., CALB Co., Ltd., REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd., Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology Co., Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., SK On Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Ford Motor Company, American Battery Factory, Inc., Our Next Energy, Inc., Lithium Werks B.V., Nano One Materials Corp., and ICL Group Ltd.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses growth across applications, form factors, capacities, offerings, end users, and regions.

Examines the effects of U.S. Section 301 tariffs and EU battery compliance requirements.

Tracks cathode supply concentration, large-format cell development, and licensed manufacturing capacity outside China.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by installed capacity, utilization, market position, and documentation capability. Supports capacity planning, sourcing, localization, partnership, investment, and market entry decisions.

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