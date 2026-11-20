MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fuel Cell Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global fuel cell market was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 9.85 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 48.60 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report evaluates market growth, data center power demand, government incentives, fuel availability, hydrogen conversion, pricing, competing technologies, the value chain, supplier capabilities, and emerging investment opportunities.

The market scope covers complete proton exchange membrane, solid oxide, phosphoric acid, molten carbonate, alkaline, and direct methanol fuel cell systems for stationary, transportation, and portable applications. System value includes stacks, fuel processing, air handling, and power conversion. Electrolyzers, hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure, refueling stations, batteries, gas engines, turbines, stand-alone components, and host assets are excluded.

Fuel Cell Market Growth Drivers

Data centers are becoming a major source of fuel cell market growth as operators seek on-site power that can be commissioned faster than conventional utility connections. AI facilities require substantial, reliable electricity and increasingly use 800 V direct current architectures with rapidly changing load profiles. Fuel cell suppliers are responding with modular systems designed for accelerated deployment, continuous output, and integration into direct current power trains.

Bloom Energy reported that Oracle intends to purchase up to 2.8 GW of solid oxide systems under an agreement announced on April 13, 2026. Approximately 1.2 GW has already been contracted, with deployment extending into 2027. An earlier installation for the same customer was completed in 55 days compared with a planned 90-day schedule, demonstrating the importance of commissioning speed for data center customers.

Additional demand comes from Asia-Pacific utility procurement programs, Japan's residential fuel cell market, European hydrogen funding, and warehouse fleets using hydrogen-powered material handling equipment. Depot-based forklifts, buses, refuse trucks, and regional delivery vehicles remain attractive because they can operate from dedicated fueling infrastructure without relying on public hydrogen stations.

Market Restraints and Opportunities

Changes to U.S. incentives are expected to restrain hydrogen transportation and residential demand. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, section 30D and section 45W clean vehicle credits ended for vehicles acquired after September 30, 2025. The section 25D residential credit ended for systems placed in service after December 31, 2025. Hydrogen production facilities must also begin construction before January 1, 2028, rather than January 1, 2033, to qualify for the section 45V production credit.

Limited and unreliable public hydrogen refueling infrastructure continues to affect passenger vehicle and long-haul truck adoption. Stationary suppliers also face potential pressure if utilities reduce grid connection delays, as gas-fed fuel cells often have higher electricity costs than grid power. Revenue concentration among a small number of large data center customers creates further exposure for manufacturers expanding production capacity.

Significant opportunities remain in data centers, factories, logistics facilities, and other locations with constrained grid access. Fuel cells can also replace diesel standby generators where emissions, permitting, and noise regulations limit conventional engines. Systems installed for natural gas may later transition to hydrogen, while biogas and renewable natural gas provide a nearer-term lower-carbon option for corporate energy buyers.

Segment Outlook



Type: Proton exchange membrane fuel cells are expected to hold the largest share in 2026, supported by vehicle, forklift, and smaller stationary applications. Solid oxide fuel cells are projected to record the highest CAGR due to demand from large stationary projects, particularly data centers.

Application: Stationary power leads the market and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR. Commercial and industrial installations represent the largest portion, while data centers are the fastest-growing application. Transportation growth is led by material handling and depot-based commercial fleets.

Fuel: Natural gas holds the largest share because many stationary sites already have pipeline access. Biogas and renewable natural gas are expected to grow fastest as customers pursue lower-carbon operations without waiting for hydrogen infrastructure.

Power output: Systems rated from 100 kW to 1 MW lead in 2026. The above 1 MW segment is projected to expand most rapidly as data center and utility projects reach hundreds of megawatts. End user: Commercial and industrial customers account for the largest share, while data centers and information technology are expected to post the highest CAGR.

Regional Fuel Cell Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to retain the largest market share in 2026, supported by utility procurement, Japan's established residential program, and regional manufacturing of cells, stacks, and complete systems. North America is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036 as U.S. data center construction outpaces available grid capacity. Regional growth is concentrated in large gas-fed stationary projects.

Europe benefits from coordinated support for hydrogen production, refueling infrastructure, vehicles, and industrial decarbonization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present project-based opportunities in mining, industrial facilities, and developments with limited grid reliability, with Brazil and Chile leading activity in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on manufacturing scale, commissioning capacity, delivery schedules, fuel flexibility, and credible hydrogen conversion pathways. The supplier base includes dedicated fuel cell system manufacturers, automotive companies, diversified industrial groups, and cell and stack specialists. Supply remains concentrated because relatively few companies can deliver large solid oxide systems or vehicle-grade PEM stacks at commercial scale.

Companies profiled in the report include Bloom Energy Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Weichai Power Co., Ltd., Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings plc, SFC Energy AG, PowerCell Sweden AB, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, and Elcogen AS.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global fuel cell market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses data center grid delays, AI power requirements, and 800 V direct current integration.

Evaluates the effects of U.S. tax credit changes on hydrogen supply, vehicles, and residential systems.

Identifies growth opportunities by technology, application, fuel, power output, end user, and region.

Compares natural gas, biogas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen adoption pathways.

Benchmarks suppliers by production capacity, commissioning capability, fuel flexibility, and hydrogen readiness. Supports product development, capacity planning, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry strategies.

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