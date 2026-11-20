MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robotics Motors and Actuators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global robotics motors and actuators market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.52 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 21.40 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 14.5% during 2026-2036. The report assesses actuator content per robot, robot production and installation volumes, joint integration, technologies, pricing, competition, magnet supply, export controls, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market expansion is outpacing robot production because actuator content per machine continues to rise. A conventional articulated robot typically uses six actuated axes, while humanoid robots require tens of joints across the body and hands. Demand is also supported by industrial robot installations and replacement requirements from the global operational base.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, 542,076 industrial robots were installed worldwide in 2024, while operational stock increased 9% to 4,663,698 units. China represented approximately 54% of global installations with 295,045 units. China, Japan, the U.S., the Republic of Korea, and Germany collectively accounted for nearly 80% of worldwide installations.

Key Robotics Motors and Actuators Market Drivers

Rising actuator content per robot is the primary market driver. Humanoid, mobile, surgical, and service robots require compact, high-precision motion systems across multiple joints, increasing component demand and revenue per machine. Industrial robot installations generate new-build demand, while the installed base creates recurring replacement opportunities that are less dependent on annual capital expenditure.

The transition toward integrated joint modules is also reshaping the robotics motors and actuators market. Pre-assembled modules combining motors, gears, brakes, encoders, and drives reduce development time for robot manufacturers and increase supplier revenue per joint. Frameless torque motors are benefiting from this trend because they can be incorporated directly into joint structures.

Electric actuation is expected to gain further share as manufacturers prioritize position control, repeatability, energy monitoring, and clean operation. Conversion from hydraulic and pneumatic systems is particularly relevant in electronics assembly, food processing, healthcare, and cleanroom applications.

Supply Chain Risks and Market Constraints

Rare earth magnet availability remains a major restraint. Since April 2025, China has required case-by-case export licenses for seven medium and heavy rare earths, including terbium and dysprosium. These materials are important to the high-temperature performance of sintered neodymium iron boron magnets used in loaded servo motors. Export licensing creates uncertainty around lead times, inventories, and production planning for manufacturers outside China.

Permanent magnets are also subject to a 25% U.S. tariff from 2026 under the Section 301 framework. In addition, broader Chinese controls affecting foreign products with Chinese rare earth content of at least 0.1% of value are suspended until 10 November 2026. Motor manufacturers face further complexity because alternative magnet grades generally require requalification within each robot platform.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Integrated joint modules for humanoid and mobile robots represent the largest opportunity. These platforms require numerous ready-to-fit joints, creating significantly more value per robot than motor-only supply. Additional opportunities include compact actuators below 100 W for robotic hands, surgical instruments, inspection systems, and fine-manipulation applications.

Suppliers are also developing motors that reduce or eliminate heavy rare earth content through new magnet grades, cooler-running designs, ferrite materials, and rare-earth-free technologies. Replacement demand from the installed robot base provides another resilient growth channel.

Segment Highlights



Component type: Motors are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because every actuated axis requires a motor. Actuators are forecast to record the highest CAGR as robot manufacturers adopt integrated joint modules. Frameless torque motors are the fastest-growing motor category.

Actuation technology: Electric actuation is projected to lead in both market share and growth. Hydraulic systems will remain relevant in heavy-payload, foundry, forging, and highly loaded legged applications, while pneumatic systems will continue serving selected gripping operations.

Robot type: Industrial robots are expected to represent the largest share in 2026, supported by substantial installation volumes and an operational stock exceeding 4.6 million units. Humanoid robots are projected to grow fastest, although commercial volumes remain uncertain.

Power rating: The 100 W to 1 kW segment is expected to lead in 2026 because it serves the main axes of articulated and SCARA robots. Below 100 W is forecast to grow fastest due to demand for compact joints, robotic hands, medical devices, and precision manipulators. End-use industry: Automotive is expected to remain the largest sector, reflecting extensive robot deployment across body, paint, and assembly operations. Logistics & warehousing is projected to grow fastest as autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, robotic picking systems, and gripper actuators expand across distribution networks.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the robotics motors and actuators market in 2026. Installations across Asia and Australia increased 5% to 401,665 units in 2024, while China held approximately 43% of global operational robot stock. The region also benefits from established motor, precision gear, drive, and robot manufacturing capabilities.

North America is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by domestic electronics and vehicle manufacturing investment, U.S. humanoid robot development, and logistics automation across major distribution networks. However, tariffs on imported permanent magnets may increase input costs.

European demand is supported by machine building, drive electronics, reduction gears, and linear motion expertise. Germany remains the region's leading industrial robot installation market. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are smaller but developing markets, with demand concentrated in automotive manufacturing, food processing, logistics, and facilities operated by multinational companies.

Competitive Landscape

Japanese motor and precision gear manufacturers hold strong positions because joint accuracy depends heavily on specialized reduction gear technology. European automation groups compete through broad portfolios spanning motors, actuators, drives, and factory equipment, while Chinese suppliers are expanding internationally through competitive pricing and domestic scale.

Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on reliable magnet sourcing, qualified alternative magnet grades, reduction gear ownership, and integrated module capability. As robot manufacturers shift from purchasing separate motors, gears, and drives toward complete joint modules, motor companies are expanding into gears and gear manufacturers are adding motor capabilities.

Companies profiled include Nidec Corporation, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oriental Motor Co., Ltd., THK Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Festo SE & Co. KG, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, maxon international ag, ABB Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd., and Estun Automation Co., Ltd.

Report Benefits



Provides global market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates industrial, service, humanoid, mobile, and surgical robot demand.

Assesses rare earth export controls, permanent magnet tariffs, and supplier requalification risks.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by component, technology, robot type, power rating, industry, and region.

Examines integrated joint modules, compact low-power actuators, and lower rare earth motor designs.

Benchmarks suppliers by magnet sourcing, gear technology, qualified materials, and module capability. Supports product development, sourcing, partnerships, market entry, and investment decisions.

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