MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTrusted has five solutions named Awardable through a federal marketplace designed to advance artificial intelligence and defense technology.A Central Florida technology company is making its mark in the growing field of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. ZeroTrusted, headquartered in Kissimmee, recently had five of its solutions designated as Awardable through the Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.The recognition gives government customers a pathway to evaluate the company's AI-powered cybersecurity technology for potential use in Department of War projects.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace connects government agencies with innovative technology solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital services and data analytics. Companies must undergo a competitive assessment process, with solutions evaluated for their innovation, scalability and potential impact on government missions.Founded in 2022 by Waylon Krush and Femi Fashakin, ZeroTrusted specializes in applying Zero Trust security principles to artificial intelligence systems, including AI users, models and autonomous agents. Its platform is designed to help organizations monitor AI activity, protect sensitive information and maintain security controls across complex digital environments.The company's technology can be deployed in traditional on-premises environments, private clouds or isolated systems that operate without an internet connection. Its platform also includes more than 300 tools, 200 connectors and 300 agents.The five solutions recognized through the marketplace address different areas of AI and cybersecurity:-AI SOAR: Governed Security Orchestration, Response and Evidence** – Combines security tools and AI agents to coordinate threat detection, response and documentation.-AI Firewall: Policy Enforcement and Data Protection for AI Workflows** – Helps enforce security policies and protect sensitive information as organizations use AI.-Drone Security Assessment: UAS Mission, Autonomy and Evidence Assurance** – Evaluates security and reliability considerations for unmanned aircraft systems and their missions.-Shadow AI Protection: Govern Unsanctioned AI Use and Sensitive-Data Exposure** – Helps organizations identify and manage unauthorized AI tools and potential data exposure.-Agent Escape Assessments: Test Agent Boundaries, Containment and Retest Evidence** – Tests whether autonomous AI agents can operate beyond their intended security boundaries.Four of the solutions received Awardable status on Nov. 19, 2026, while the Agent Escape Assessments solution was recognized on Oct. 23, 2026.“Being assessed Awardable on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace gives Government Customers a clear, competitive path to review these capabilities in a five-minute solution video and move forward when the mission requires it,” said Waylon Krush, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZeroTrusted.“We built this platform so organizations can run it on-premises, in a private cloud, or air-gapped on STIGed Kubernetes, with evidence at the center of every action. We welcome the opportunity to support Department of War missions that need governed AI security they can inspect and trust.”The solution videos are available exclusively to government customers with an account on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Interested agencies can create an account at tradewindaiAs artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into government operations and national security, companies like ZeroTrusted are working to address the cybersecurity challenges that come with the technology's rapid adoption.About ZeroTrustedZeroTrusted is an AI-native cybersecurity company headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida. Founded in 2022 by Waylon Krush and Femi Fashakin, the company develops security platforms designed to protect AI users, models and autonomous agents. Its solutions include AI SOAR, AI Firewall, Shadow AI Protection, Drone Security Assessment and Agent Escape Assessments. For more information, visit zerotrusted

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Kissimmee-Based Tech Company Earns Recognition for AI Cybersecurity Solutions Supporting Department of War Missions News Provided By Lifestyles CFL November 20, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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