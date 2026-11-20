FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEBO, a leading lighting and power brand for the outdoor lifestyle, is celebrating the season outside with its "Light It Up" giveaway. From tailgates under the stadium lights to sunset lake days and pre-dawn mornings at hunting camp, NEBO is built for the moments when the sun goes down and the fun keeps going. From now through the 2027 College Football National Championship, NEBO is handing out more than $70,000 in prizes, headlined by a customized Chevy Silverado Trail Boss.Fans sign up once at acgbrands/en_US/truck-giveaway-entry and are entered in every remaining drawing, from weekly gear packs to the grand prize. No purchase is necessary.A Truck Built for Every Outdoor Adventure:The grand-prize Silverado Trail Boss comes outfitted with NEBO's Light It Up package, ready for the tailgate lot, the boat ramp, and the back roads to hunting camp. Upgrades include:-NEBO Trail Light Package-3.75-inch front and 2-inch rear lift-32-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires-Reverse camera-Hitch and trailer package-The grand prize winner will be drawn on Feb. 1, 2027.Weekly and Monthly Prizes All Season:On select Mondays, NEBO will award $200 prize packs stocked with flashlights, headlamps, power banks, and more for tailgates, campsites, and deer stands. Two $1,000 bundles pack serious lighting, portable power, and a jump starter into one haul.Remaining drawings:-Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7: $200 prize packs-Dec. 12: $1,000 bundle-Feb. 1, 2027: Customized Chevy Silverado Trail BossWin Right NowBecause nobody likes waiting to win, every entrant receives a one-time 25% promo code at sign-up to gear up for the next tailgate, lake day, or weekend at camp.Winners are encouraged to share the giveaway and tag @nebo_tools on Instagram. Night falls, we rise.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See the official rules for eligibility and complete details.About NEBONEBO is a leading lighting and power brand for the outdoor lifestyle. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, NEBO designs LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, work lights, and portable power built for life outdoors, from tailgates and lake days to campsites and hunting camp. Learn more at nebopower.

Blake Tabb

Source Outdoor Group

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NEBO Launches "Light It Up" Giveaway With a Customized Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Grand Prize News Provided By Source Outdoor Group November 20, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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