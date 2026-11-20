Logo of Haven Family Dental

dr-robert-renck

Grand Opening of Haven Family Dental 20 Nov 2026

Dr. Robert Renck and Dr. RJ Henneberg: Same dentists, same team, new name: a local guide for existing patients

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haven Family Dental, formerly part of the Sunrise Dental franchise, is now operating as an independent practice with a new name and a new look. To introduce the change to the community, the practice is hosting a Grand Reopening on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Patients will see the same dentists, including Dr. Robert Renck and Dr. RJ Henneberg, and the same dental team they already know.“A new name doesn't change why we do this work. Our patients and their families have trusted us with their dental care, and we want every visit to feel welcoming and comfortable. That commitment stays exactly as it was,” said the dentists of Haven Family Dental.What Is Haven Family Dental?Haven Family Dental is the new name of an established Spokane-area dental practice that previously operated as Sunrise Dental. The change gives the practice its own identity, including a new name, logo and website at haven. It provides family dentistry and general dentistry for children and adults in the North Spokane community.The practice's tagline,“Care That Feels Like Home,” describes the experience the team aims to offer: friendly, familiar and comfortable.What Stays the Same for Patients?The rebrand is a change of name and appearance. The care patients receive continues as before.Dentists and team: Dr. Robert Renck, Dr. RJ Henneberg and the dental team patients already know continue to provide care.Services: Haven Family Dental continues to offer family and general dentistry for patients of all ages.Insurance: The practice remains in network with participating dental insurance plans. Because coverage differs from plan to plan, patients are encouraged to confirm their own benefits with the office before scheduling.Appointments and patient records: Existing patients can continue to schedule and manage their appointments with the office as usual. Anyone with questions about an upcoming visit can contact the team directly.Meet the DentistsHaven Family Dental is led by dentists Dr. Robert Renck and Dr. RJ Henneberg, who continue to care for families in the Spokane community under the new name. Patients who would like to learn more about the dentists and the services offered can visit the practice's website at haven.Grand Reopening Event DetailsCommunity members are invited to stop by, meet the dental team and see the new brand in person.Date: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Location: Haven Family Dental, 7307 N Division St #102, Spokane, WA 99208.What to expect: A chance to meet the dentists and team, learn about the practice and its services, and enter giveaways that include Sonicare toothbrushes, teeth whitening kits and more.Event details and office information are available at haven.Why the Name“Haven”?A haven is a place of safety, comfort and calm. The name reflects the practice's goal of creating a setting where patients feel at ease. Dental anxiety is a common reason people put off care, and a welcoming environment can make it easier to stay on track with regular checkups and cleanings. For more general information about preventive dental care, the American Dental Association offers patient resources at MouthHealthy.How to Book an AppointmentNew and existing patients can request an appointment through Haven Family Dental website or by contacting the office directly. Appointment options, office information and contact details are listed on the site.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ - Is Haven Family Dental the same practice as Sunrise Dental in North Spokane?A - Yes. Haven Family Dental is the new name of the practice formerly operating as Sunrise Dental, with the same dentists and the same team.Q - Will I still see my current dentist?A - Patients can continue to receive care from Dr. Robert Renck and Dr. RJ Henneberg, along with the team members they already know.Q - Does my dental insurance still work?A - The practice remains in network with participating dental insurance plans. Since coverage and participation vary by plan, patients should check with the office to confirm their specific benefits.Q - Do I need to do anything as an existing patient?A - Patients can continue to schedule and attend appointments as they normally would. If you have questions about your visit or your records, the team is happy to help.Q - What services does the practice offer?A - Haven Family Dental provides family dentistry and general dentistry for children and adults.About Haven Family DentalHaven Family Dental is a family and general dental practice serving the North Spokane community. Formerly operating under the Sunrise Dental franchise, the practice now operates independently under the leadership of dentists Dr. Robert Renck and Dr. RJ Henneberg. The practice is committed to providing“Care That Feels Like Home” for patients and families. Learn more at haven.Media Contact:Haven Family DentalWebsite: /7307 N Division St #102, Spokane, WA 99208(509) 471-1550

Dr. Robert Renck

Haven Family Dental

+1 (509) 471-1550

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sunrise Dental Spokane Becomes Haven Family Dental, With Grand Reopening Event Nov. 20 News Provided By Haven Family Dental of North Spokane November 20, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.