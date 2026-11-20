Vosita offers practical ways to book routine care and keep patients informed when medical office hours change during the holidays.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vosita, a healthcare scheduling and practice growth platform, is sharing ways patients and independent medical practices can stay connected when holiday hours and travel plans disrupt their usual routines. For patients trying to fit in a routine follow-up before a trip or book a visit for January, knowing when an office is open and which appointments are available can save a second call.

“During the holidays, patients are often trying to schedule around travel, work, and family commitments,” said Robert Gabriel, CEO of Vosita.“A practice can make that easier by posting its holiday hours and giving patients a clear way to book or find out when someone will call them back.”

1. Check holiday hours before making plans

Patients can check their practice's holiday hours and look for online availability before calling. If travel plans change, canceling or rescheduling promptly gives the practice a chance to offer the appointment to someone else. For visits that need to happen before or soon after the holidays, patients can ask the office what timing makes sense.

2. Give patients the same information wherever they look

Practices can update holiday hours, closure dates, and reopening times on their website, provider profiles, and phone greeting. Before closing, staff can also check that online and phone scheduling reflect the same availability and that patients know when to expect a reply to requests that need staff attention.

3. Keep routine booking available after hours

When a practice closes early or takes a holiday break, online scheduling can give patients a way to book eligible visits. Patients who prefer to call can use Vosita AIR where the practice has enabled it. The AI receptionist can answer routine questions, help callers book or cancel appointments by phone, and provide an after-hours message when a request needs staff attention.

Vosita encourages practices to test their holiday booking process before the first closure. Checking the phone greeting, opening the online schedule, and reviewing the instructions for requests that need a callback can reveal what a patient will encounter while the office is closed.

About Vosita

Vosita is a healthcare scheduling and practice growth platform that helps patients find providers and book appointments online. The platform gives medical practices tools to manage provider profiles, appointment availability, and patient scheduling. Learn more at Vosita.

Robert Gabriel

Vosita Healthcare, Inc.

+1 201-322-4105

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Vosita Shares 3 Holiday Scheduling Tips for Patients and Medical Practices News Provided By Microwize Technology, Inc. November 20, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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