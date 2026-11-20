Pastor Alan Freeman of Alan Freeman Ministries International celebrates 100,000 YouTube subscribers, 1.3 million views and 700+ free videos.

The Manchester ministry now has 100,000+ subscribers, 1.3 million views and 700+ free videos on prayer, deliverance and forgiveness, and is still growing.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Alan Freeman, the Manchester Bible teacher and author, has passed 100,000 subscribers on the Alan Freeman Ministries YouTube channel, up from 87,000 in mid-September. The channel, run by Alan Freeman Ministries International (AFMI), has now drawn more than 1.3 million views across a library of over 700 free videos on praying in tongues, deliverance ministry, spiritual warfare and biblical forgiveness.At the centre of that growth is a daily prayer meeting. Every weekday, Monday to Friday at 10am Central Time (4pm in the UK), Pastor Alan Freeman goes live for two hours of Praying in Tongues Together, a broadcast that pairs short Bible teaching with extended praying in the Spirit.“A hundred thousand is not a number to me. It is a hundred thousand people who wanted to pray, wanted to forgive somebody, or wanted to get free from something that has held them for years. Every one of those videos is free, and it will stay free. If you have never prayed in tongues, come and pray with us. You do not have to do it alone,” said Pastor Alan Freeman, founder of Alan Freeman Ministries International.The milestone comes two months after the ministry passed one million annual YouTube views in September. Alongside the weekday broadcast, AFMI hosts a live Book Club every Monday, in which Pastor Freeman teaches through his own books, and a longer Praying in the Spirit broadcast on the first Saturday of each month.For newcomers, the ministry offers a free 40-Day Prayer Challenge: 10 to 15 minutes a day, built on the teaching in Pastor Freeman's book Your Heavenly Superpower: How Every Believer Can Pray in Tongues. His newest book is Unbothered: How to Overcome Past Hurts, Entrust Your Pain to God, and Become the Most Powerful Person in Any Room (2026). All five of his books are published by Alan Freeman Ministries International and available on Amazon.Pastor Freeman has been in Christian ministry since 1983. Before founding Christ Church 4U in Manchester, he spent more than a decade in social care and criminal justice, including seven years with Greater Manchester Probation Service. He launched AFMI in 2024 to take his teaching to a worldwide audience, and he speaks at churches and conferences in the United Kingdom and abroad.About Pastor Alan FreemanPastor Alan Freeman is a pastor, author, Bible teacher and speaker based in Manchester, England, and the founder of Alan Freeman Ministries International. In Christian ministry since 1983, he founded Christ Church 4U in Manchester, where he served as pastor from 2013 to 2024 and continues as Founding Pastor in an oversight role. He was commissioned as a pastor by the late Dennis Wrigley, co-founder of the Maranatha Community. He teaches on praying in tongues, deliverance and spiritual warfare, biblical forgiveness and biblical sexuality, and is the author of five books. Learn more at co.About Alan Freeman Ministries InternationalFounded in 2024, Alan Freeman Ministries International (AFMI) makes biblical teaching on freedom, prayer and discipleship freely available worldwide through YouTube, daily live prayer broadcasts, free resources and published books, serving a growing community of more than 100,000 subscribers.

Alan Freeman

Alan Freeman Ministries International

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Pastor Alan Freeman's YouTube Ministry Passes 100,000 Subscribers, Draws a Worldwide Audience News Provided By Geoff Goacher Brand Strategies November 20, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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