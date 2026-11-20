ACEMATE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

ACEMATE Announces Black Friday Savings of Up to €800 on S10 and S10 Pro Tennis Robots

20.11.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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The first 100 S10 orders include a complimentary extra battery valued at €99. HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEMATE today announced Black Friday offers on its S10 and S10 Pro AI-powered tennis robots through November 30, 2026. European shipments of the S10 Pro, introduced at IFA 2026, are expected to begin in late November.



Black Friday Pricing The S10 is available for €1,799 (€800 below MSRP), and the S10 Pro for €2,499 (€500 below MSRP). Visitors who sign up on the Black Friday page have a chance to win a discount code for up to US$200 (approximately €180) off either model by spinning the wheel. Two Models. Built for Your Game. Both robots track incoming shots, move into position, and catch and return the ball to keep rallies going. They offer five training modes (Rally, Drill, Serve, Ball Machine and Battle). The ACEMATE app provides training data, AI analysis and recommendations for future sessions. For higher-intensity practice, the S10 Pro features the upgraded ACE+ SHOTTM Tech launch system, with ball speeds of up to 120 km/h and horizontal launch coverage of up to 180 degrees. Continuous Updates. Continuous Improvement. Version 2.4.0 of the ACEMATE app offers three training features. AI Coach combines movement analysis from a phone camera with shot data from the robot and provides real-time voice guidance through Bluetooth earphones. Players can control training by voice, and the app recommends drills and adjusts difficulty based on performance. AI Highlights matches shots in phone recordings with robot data. Players select clips and effects to create videos for review or sharing. Padel support adds a dedicated court setting for training on padel courts. About ACEMATE ACEMATE develops AI-powered tennis robots for players, coaches and clubs. OneRobotics (HKG: 6600) backs the brand. ACEMATE was the exclusive tennis training robot supplier for the 2026 China Open. TIME named the S10 one of its Best Inventions of 2025. The S10 also received a 2025 IFA Innovation Award (Best in IFA Next) and a 2025 ISPO Award. Visit the ACEMATE website or follow ACEMATE on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Discord.



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