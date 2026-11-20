MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Nov 20 (IANS) The mid-term elections held in the US have changed the tools Washington can use in dealing with Pakistan as Democrats won House as well as Senate and committees that have control over arms sales, aid and oversight will pass to a party whose members have already told the US State Department to impose sanctions on Pakistan's top military leadership, a report has detailed.

The change in the US comes at a time when Pakistan's military has tightened its control over almost every democratic institution in the country. In the past two years, US policy regarding Pakistan relied on US President Donald Trump's personal warmth towards Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir and on the promise of mineral deals, a report in Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press detailed. That policy worked as Trump faced no checks; however, the US President is all set to face checks from January 2027.

"Democrats won both the House and the Senate on 3 November. The committees that control aid, arms sales and oversight will pass to a party whose members have already asked the State Department to sanction Pakistan's top military leadership. The question is no longer whether US policy on Pakistan will be reviewed. The question is whether the review brings real consequences for human rights abuses and military rule, or only more hearings," Germany-based political analyst Thiemo Rickenstorf wrote in leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press.

After 2001, the US had provided more than USD 30 billion to Pakistan in aid and military payments in return for counter-terrorism cooperation. However, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as Pakistan provided safe havens to their leaders for 20 years.

Pakistan has been conducting military campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These operations have displaced people, involved drone strikes and enforced disappearances of citizens. In October, the Pakistan government suspended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, citing a 195 per cent increase in terrorist incidents. These figures showcase that Pakistan's security-first approach has failed, according to the report.

US Congress has already gathered the majority of the evidence it requires, as 44 Democrats in 2025, led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Greg Casar, urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impose visa bans and asset freezes on officials responsible for abuses under Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson and Democrat Jimmy Panetta introduced the Pakistan Democracy Act, a bill to sanction Munir under the Global Magnitsky Act. US Senator-elect from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed has described Pakistan's government as a“military dictatorship” and questioned the US over funds given to Islamabad, according to the report in Khaama Press.

Pakistani critics of the military establishment push back against this strategy. They say that the ties between the US intelligence agencies, the Pentagon and the Pakistani army are institutional and have survived changes in Congress and that a shift from Republican to Democratic control will change nothing for ordinary Pakistanis.

"They are right about relationships but wrong about tools. What has changed is not the mood in Washington but legal power. Aid conditions, defence bill language, Export-Import Bank lending, F-16 maintenance contracts, military training funds and access to the S. financial system are all controlled by the chambers that just changed hands. None of them depends on the goodwill of any agency. Washington should use these tools, and the tests are easy to set," wrote Rickenstorf.

"Pakistan should repeal lifetime immunity for its army chief, restore KP's elected government, end military trials of civilians, account for the disappeared and free political prisoners. Each of these steps can be measured. For 25 years, Washington has argued that backing Pakistan's army buys stability. It has bought neither stability nor democracy. Today, Pakistan has a 195 per cent rise in terrorist incidents by its own count, a province run by appointed advisers and a peace activist serving a life sentence. It is time to drop the argument," the report added.