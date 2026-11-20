MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Prime52 and Observatory Lounge enter a new chapter, with new culinary concepts and personalised dining experiences Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has appointed Chef Reza Putra Arief as Head Chef of Prime52 and Observatory Lounge, bringing more than a decade of experience to the hotel's two dining destinations. From Prime52's premium steaks and open-flame cooking to Observatory Lounge's vibrant Asian and Latin American flavours, Chef Reza will introduce new dishes and menu developments that complement the distinctive dining experiences guests have come to enjoy, all set against panoramic views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Having worked in the Michelin-starred kitchens of Moonrise, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Ossiano, Chef Reza combines expertise in French culinary techniques with influences from his Indonesian heritage, bringing a new dimension to the dining experience at Level52.

At Prime52, the hotel's contemporary steakhouse overlooking Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, Chef Reza is looking to expand its offering of premium cuts and open-flame cooking. Alongside the restaurant's expertly sourced beef, he is exploring lesser-known cuts that offer distinctive flavours and character, giving guests something new to discover. He is also developing more personalised elements throughout the dining experience, creating opportunities for diners to engage with the food in new ways while retaining the qualities that have made Prime52 a favourite for steak lovers.

At Observatory Lounge, Chef Reza will draw inspiration from the vibrant culinary traditions of Asia and Latin America, with his Indonesian heritage bringing an added influence to the menu. Against the backdrop of the lounge's panoramic views and lively atmosphere, he is exploring new sharing concepts designed to encourage social dining and discovery. Working closely with the bar team, he is also developing cocktail and non-alcoholic pairings that bring food and drinks together, giving guests more reasons to settle in and enjoy the experience.

Speaking about his appointment, Chef Reza Putra Arief, Head Chef of Prime52 and Observatory Lounge at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, said:“What excites me about Prime52 and Observatory Lounge is how different they are. At Prime52, I want to find new ways to surprise guests with the steakhouse classics they love, while Observatory Lounge gives me the freedom to explore the bold flavours of my Indonesian heritage. I've never believed a chef should be defined by a single signature dish. For me, every plate tells a story inspired by a memory, a place or an experience, and that's what I hope to bring to both venues.”

Chef Reza Putra Arief brings more than a decade of culinary experience to Prime52 and Observatory Lounge, including five years working in Dubai's Michelin-starred restaurants. Most recently, he served as Chef de Cuisine at Michelin-starred Moonrise, having previously, progressed from Chef de Partie to Sous Chef at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at Atlantis The Royal. His experience also includes Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm, with his career spanning some of Dubai's most acclaimed fine dining restaurants.

ABOUT DUBAI MARRIOTT HARBOUR HOTEL & SUITESDubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is located in the heart of Dubai Marina, offering contemporary comfort with residential-style accommodation. The property features 232 spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, each with a kitchen, living and dining areas, and private balconies overlooking the Marina or Palm Jumeirah. Dining options include The Croft, known for its modern British cuisine and relaxed atmosphere, and Observatory Lounge alongside panoramic views of Dubai's skyline. Additional facilities include a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, spa, and meeting and event spaces. The hotel participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's global travel programme.

ABOUT PRIME52Prime52 Steakhouse is a contemporary steakhouse on Level52 of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, offering panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the award-winning legacy of Prime68, the restaurant showcases the art of steakhouse dining with the finest premium cuts, expertly grilled over open flames, alongside the freshest seafood and refined signature sides. Complementing the menu is an extensive wine collection, expertly curated by the hotel's in-house sommelier, alongside a bespoke beverage programme. Guests can also elevate their dining experience with a tableside sabring ceremony, adding a theatrical touch to special occasions. Throughout the week, Prime52 hosts a collection of signature dining experiences, including Tomahawk Rituals, First Cut and Date Night Thursdays, while live piano performances every Wednesday and Friday evening create an elegant backdrop for dinner. Blending timeless steakhouse sophistication with warm hospitality, Prime52 is a premier destination for exceptional steaks, fine wines and unforgettable dining above Dubai Marina.

ABOUT OBSERVATORY LOUNGEObservatory Lounge is a vibrant all-day lounge and nightlife destination on Level52 of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, offering uninterrupted 360-degree views of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. The venue celebrates the vibrant flavours of Asia and Latin America, combining bold ingredients, modern techniques and vibrant presentation to create a dynamic, contemporary dining experience. Complementing the menu is a creative cocktail programme featuring expertly crafted signature cocktails, premium spirits and timeless classics. As the sun sets, Observatory Lounge comes alive with resident DJs and live entertainment, creating the perfect setting for sundowners, social gatherings and late-night drinks. The venue also anchors the hotel's weekly social calendar with signature experiences, including COSMA Ladies' Night on Tuesdays and the Stargaze Friday Night Brunch, making it one of Dubai Marina's go-to destinations for exceptional cocktails, vibrant nightlife and breathtaking skyline views.