MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance says itswill take place onin, bringing together institutional investors, government officials and technology leaders to discuss how capital markets, payments infrastructure and financial services are evolving alongside blockchain technology.

In a press release distributed by APO Group, Binance said the two-day program will focus on practical questions around institutional adoption, AI-powered financial tools, and the integration of digital assets into traditional finance.

Key sessions and speakers highlighted by Binance

Binance's agenda preview names Binance leadership and a range of international participants across multiple themes.

Day 1 opening: Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng will open the first day with remarks on what the industry needs to do to reach the next three billion users in digital finance, according to the release. Day 2 opening: Co-CEO and Co-Founder Yi He is listed as opening day two, outlining Binance's evolution toward a comprehensive financial platform, the release states.

The company also described several government and regulatory-themed sessions, including:

“The New Financial Capitals: Who Sets the Rules?” featuring Gizzat Baitursynov of Kazakhstan's Ministry of AI and Digital Development, Shaun Tan from Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, and Mensah Thompson, described as Deputy Director General of Ghana SEC. “One Network, Different Worlds: Where Crypto Delivers” with Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor at the National Bank of Kazakhstan, alongside payment providers from Japan (PayPay) and Bhutan (DK Bank), per the release. “Are Stablecoins the Future of Payments or Just the Rails?” featuring Korn Chatikavanij, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader for Economic Affairs of Thailand's Democrat Party, with Tether, Visa, Celo and United Stables named as part of the discussion. “Collective Resilience: Securing the Digital Asset Industry” with Pol. Lt. Col. Thanatus Kangruambutr from the Royal Thai Police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, and participants including Binance, Elliptic and Mandiant, Binance said.

Other topics and speakers listed include:

Markets“on 24/7”: executives from BlackRock, Nasdaq, Franklin Templeton, UBS and Mirae Asset Securities are named for a session on infrastructure and business models operating outside traditional hours. AI and macro: Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, is scheduled to discuss how AI computes demand and macro conditions that may diverge from market valuations. Agentic AI workflows: Prof. Hongxia Yang (PolyU) and Jeff Li (Binance) will cover practical applications described by Binance, from automating workflows to creating efficiencies in finance. Compliance and financial crime prevention: TRM Labs, Chainalysis, Solidus Labs and Binance are named in a discussion on evolving compliance for borderless transactions. Tron ecosystem: Justin Sun, Founder of Tron, is listed in a fireside conversation with Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet. Tokenized assets: representatives including FTSE Russell, CSOP Hong Kong, DBS Bank, KGI Financial and Ondo Finance are scheduled to discuss moving real-world asset tokenization from pilots toward liquid, institutional-scale markets.

Day-by-day themes

Binance's release outlines the overall program structure as:

Day 1 (November 28):“The Evolution of Capital,” covering changes in financial infrastructure, including payments, institutional adoption, tokenized assets and continuous markets. Day 2 (November 29):“What Becomes Possible,” focusing on applications Binance describes as emerging, including AI agents, consumer products, autonomous systems and new economic participation models.

The press release also lists sessions on blockchain in humanitarian aid distribution involving UNICEF, Prosper Global and Fortune Credit, along with panels including educators and researchers, and a discussion on“pre-IPO perpetuals” featuring analysts from Kaiko, DeFi Llama, CoinDesk and CoinMarketCap, as named by Binance.

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