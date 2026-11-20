MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Chanmari FC put on a clinical performance to produce a dominant 4-1 victory over Rajasthan United FC and handed the home side their third defeat of the season in Match 19 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

An own-goal by Rajasthan United defender Pardeep Singh gave Chanmari the lead in the seventh minute, before Denilson Roldao doubled their advantage with an Olimpico goal three minutes later. The hosts reduced the deficit through Sabir Musa in the 35th minute, but Chanmari put the result beyond doubt with Gabriel Paz's strike in the 57th minute and Lalthanzuala's 90th-minute goal.

Chanmari, who remains unbeaten in the season, moved to third place in the table with seven points from three matches while Rajasthan United remained in eighth place with three points from four matches.

The home side created the first chance of the match from a corner, with Adrián Castellano finding space inside the box. However, the Spaniard failed to direct his header on target as the ball drifted wide of the post.

The miss proved costly, as they fell behind just a couple of minutes later through an own goal. Lalthanzuala found space near the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that appeared to be heading wide, only for it to take a heavy deflection off Pardeep Singh and find the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Lalmuansanga wrong-footed and giving Chanmari the lead.

Chanmari doubled their advantage just three minutes later through a stunning Olimpico goal from midfielder Denilson Roldao. Taking a corner from the left, the Brazilian curled the ball straight into the far top corner, beating the desperate attempts of the goalkeeper and the defender on the goal line to keep the ball out.

The visitors continued to dominate possession and create chances, with Lalthanzuala testing the goalkeeper with a powerful effort that was saved. Moments earlier, Aron Vanlalrinchhana had gone down under a challenge from goalkeeper Lalmuansanga inside the box, but the referee waved away the appeals for a penalty.

Rajasthan United, who had struggled to find their rhythm, tested the opposition goalkeeper just before the half-hour mark. Thomyo Shimray played the ball into the path of Judah Garcia, who took a touch to create space inside the box before striking with his right foot. However, goalkeeper Zothanmawia reacted brilliantly to keep the effort out.

The home side halved the deficit in the 35th minute following a period of sustained pressure in the Chanmari half. Judah Garcia showcased his skills on the right wing before delivering an inviting ball into the box. Sabir Musah timed his jump to perfection between two defenders and powered a header into the back of the net to score his first goal of the season.

The Desert Warriors carried their momentum forward and pushed for an equaliser before half-time. Judah Garcia latched on to a through ball from Lethaolen Khongsai before the opposition goalkeeper could get to it.

The Trinidadian forward then shot past the defenders, only to see his effort cleared off the line by FC Lalhmunmawia. Moments later, Sabir Musah squandered another opportunity, sending his shot over the crossbar from the edge of the six-yard box after the ball fell to him following a corner kick as Chanmari preserved their one-goal lead going into halftime.

Rajasthan United carried their momentum into the second half, with Judah Garcia once again being denied by the goalkeeper. The forward pounced on a short back pass from Denilson, but Zothanmawia timed his charge off the line to perfection to thwart the Trinidadian. Moments later, Pranjal Bhumij came close to equalising, but his effort, set up by Garcia, went narrowly wide of the post.

Chanmari restored their two-goal advantage against the run of play in the 57th minute, courtesy of another brilliant strike from Gabriel Paz. The Brazilian unleashed a rasping left-footed shot that beat the goalkeeper and crossed the line after crashing against the underside of the crossbar.

The Desert Warriors had another opportunity to reduce the deficit just two minutes later when they were awarded a penalty after substitute Karthick Thirumalai was pushed from behind by HK Lalhruaitluanga inside the box.

Sabir Musah stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his left-footed effort was brilliantly saved by Chanmari captain and goalkeeper Zothanmawia, who dived low to keep the shot out.

Man of the Match Zothanmawia, who had a brilliant outing between the posts, proved to be Judah Garcia's nemesis on the day, denying the Rajasthan United forward on multiple occasions.

The Chanmari goalkeeper first thwarted a one-on-one attempt before producing another save to his right moments later. He also made himself big to force Garcia to send a clear-cut chance wide of the post.

Chanmari capped their clinical performance with a fourth goal through Lalthanzuala in the 90th minute. Lalruatsanga played a perfectly weighted through ball into the striker's path, and Lalthanzuala made no mistake with a clinical finish to score for the second consecutive match.

In the end, Rajasthan United were left to rue their missed chances as Chanmari made the most of their opportunities in front of goal, inflicting a third consecutive home defeat on the Desert Warriors.