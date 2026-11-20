MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Running Nov. 9–Dec. 6, 2026, the sale features six shopping themes, three promotional phases, and coupon offers on eligible items









NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE, an online retail brand serving customers across the United States, has launched its 2026 Black Friday Sale. The campaign runs from November 9 through December 6 and offers up to 60% off selected products at garvee.com. Additional coupon offers of 5%, 12% or 8% are available on eligible items during the campaign's three promotional phases.

The sale covers six shopping themes, from children's toys and home decor to garage tools, outdoor furniture, farm supplies and restaurant essentials. Households, DIY shoppers and business owners can take advantage of the extended sale to shop for holiday gifts, home improvement products and practical equipment throughout the extended sale.

Black Friday 2026 Guide: Three Phases, Three Codes

This 2026 guide to GARVEE's Black Friday campaign starts with its three promotional periods, each with a different coupon offer.



Black Friday Early Access (November 9–26): Selected deals up to 60% off, plus an extra 5% off eligible products with code BF5.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday (November 27–December 1): Hot picks up to 60% off, plus an extra 12% off eligible products with code BF12. Black Friday Encore (December 2–6): Selected deals up to 60% off, plus an extra 8% off eligible products with code CYBER8.



Offers apply to eligible products and are subject to coupon restrictions and campaign terms. See the campaign page for participating products and offer details.

Explore Six Black Friday Shopping Themes

For holiday gifting, Toys for Little Ones features children's ride-on vehicles and other toys. Home Decor brings together furniture and rugs for shoppers updating their living spaces before the holidays.

Garage & Workshop includes adjustable workbenches for DIY projects and storage racks for organizing tools and supplies. Outdoor Living features patio furniture and gardening supplies for outdoor spaces.

Farm & Livestock brings together farming equipment and livestock supplies. Restaurant Must-Haves includes flat-top griddles for cooking and commercial mixers for food preparation.

When comparing equipment, furniture, or children's products, shoppers can also review product specifications and applicable manufacturer guidance on assembly, use, and maintenance to help select items suited to their needs.

Black Friday Rewards: 200 Points for New Members









GARVEE is also running a Black Friday Lucky Draw from November 9 through December 6, 2026. New customers who create an account and log in for the first time receive 200 points, enough for one spin in the lucky draw. Every valid spin wins a randomly assigned reward, which may include an all-in-one espresso machine, umbrella, car trash can, pet mat, bonus points, or discount coupons.

Participants can earn additional points by completing eligible activities on the promotion page, with each additional spin requiring 200 points. The new-member bonus is limited to first-time registrants and awarded once per user. Prizes are subject to availability, and specific rewards are not guaranteed. Full participation rules are available on GARVEE's official website.









Explore GARVEE's Black Friday Deals

GARVEE's Black Friday pag brings together a Coupon Zone, limited-time Flash Deals, and themed shopping collections. The Explore Every Scene and Explore Your Interests sections help shoppers find products for home projects, holiday gifting and business needs.

For shoppers searching for November sale deals or preparing a Black Friday 2026 buying guide, the page brings together participating products, promotional codes, and limited-time offers in one place.

For full campaign details, participating products, and applicable discount terms, visit GARVEE's official Black Friday pag.









About GARVEE :

GARVEE is a U.S.-focused online retail brand guided by a simple belief: Better Solutions. Better Investment. The brand helps households, DIYers, small businesses, and professional buyers make confident, practical choices for the spaces and projects that matter most.

GARVEE offers a broad range of products across home furnishings, children's ride-on toys, automotive and garage tools, outdoor living, agricultural equipment, and commercial essentials. Through functional product solutions, accessible value, and a customer-first experience, GARVEE supports everyday living, hands-on projects, and business operations across the United States.

GARVEE is committed to helping customers solve real needs with products that are practical, dependable, and designed for how people live and work today.

For more information, visit or contact the GARVEE Brand Team at....

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