MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Insurance & Group Benefits and Consilium Insurance today announced that they are joining forces to create one of Quebec's largest independent insurance brokerages. The combined firm, which will operate as Fort Insurance & Group Benefits (“Fort”), brings together more than 310 professionals and annual premium volume of more than $300 million.

This transaction brings together two complementary teams who share the same vision for brokerage: an independent approach built on close client relationships and the expertise of the people who deliver it.

“This combination allows us to offer our clients more choice and better solutions in addition to giving our teams new career opportunities. By joining forces, we're building a stronger organization that aligns with our ambitions,” said Vincent Gaudreau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fort.

Christian Foisy, founder of Consilium Insurance, will become Fort's Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development.“This combination creates more opportunities for our teams while preserving what we have built,” said Foisy.“Together, we have the resources to pursue our ambitions.”

Broader capabilities, a stronger presence

With complementary expertise and offices across several regions of Quebec, Fort now offers a broader range of solutions for individuals and businesses. Its greater scale also gives it a stronger voice with insurance carrier partners, while preserving the close relationships and flexibility that define its brand.

Financial partners committed for the long term

Novacap, already a shareholder of Consilium, is joining forces with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Montréal - longstanding partners of Fort - to support the company's next phase of growth. Together, they give Fort the means to accelerate its growth while preserving its Quebec roots and independence as an insurance brokerage.

“With nearly a century of history, Fort has always aimed to be a leading force in the industry. By bringing together teams who share our values and partners who believe in our vision, we can think bigger without losing what sets us apart,” added Vincent Gaudreau.

“We invest in people first. Fort and Consilium bring together two complementary teams, driven by shared values and a common ambition. Novacap is proud to support Fort through this new chapter,” said Jean-Philippe Garant, Partner at Novacap.

About Fort Insurance & Group Benefits

Fort Insurance & Group Benefits is a fully independent insurance brokerage with an established presence across Quebec, serving the property and casualty insurance and employee benefits needs of individuals and businesses. The firm works with more than 50 insurance carriers to provide coverage tailored to its clients' needs. For more information, visit fort.ca.

About Consilium Insurance

Consilium Insurance is a fully independent property and casualty insurance brokerage specializing in commercial insurance and risk management. Its team helps business owners identify risks and put comprehensive, tailored and affordable coverage in place. The firm also provides personal insurance services. For more information, visit groupeconsilium.ca.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of Quebec pride, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model established more than 40 years ago. Today, the Fonds helps drive Quebec's economy through the retirement savings of more than 828,000 shareholder-savers.

With net assets of C$23.7 billion as at May 31, 2026, the Fonds supports thousands of businesses through direct and indirect venture and growth capital investments, guided by the belief that its investments generate both financial and societal benefits. During fiscal 2025–2026, the Fonds and its local, regional and real estate networks invested C$1.9 billion in Quebec's economy. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or follow the Fonds on LinkedIn.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading investor and one of Canada's most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core strategies: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries, and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made platform and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$17 billion in assets under management, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information: