MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At RE+ 2026, one of North America's leading clean energy events, Humsienk used Booth N2976 to present its LiFePO4 battery solutions and meet installers, distributors and industry professionals









LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk successfully concluded its participation in RE+ 2026, held November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth N2976 in the Central Hall, the LiFePO4 battery and energy storage brand welcomed more than 3,000 visitors, presented its home, outdoor and all-in-one energy storage solutions, and met with industry professionals, customers and prospective business partners from across the clean energy sector.

RE+ is one of North America's leading clean energy events, spanning solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and wind. For Humsienk, the show was a chance to meet the people who install, sell and rely on energy storage every day. Over three days, the team ran product demonstrations, held technical and market discussions, and hosted livestreams from the booth that drew more than 400,000 cumulative views across nine channels.

From Home Backup to the Open Road: What Humsienk Put on the Floor

The booth was organized around three situations in which people depend on stored power: at home, outdoors, and in a compact all-in-one form.

The home energy storage area showed how a household can size its system. Humsienk Wall-mounted batteries ranged from about 5 kWh to a 32 kWh unit, the 48V 628Ah model, which can run a home for up to 48 hours depending on load. Up to 15 of these batteries can be connected in parallel for roughly 482.3 kWh, a figure aimed at large homes and higher-capacity projects. For visitors who preferred to start smaller, the modular 48V 100Ah rack battery offered a 5.12 kWh entry point that can be expanded over time. Both were paired on the floor with 8 kW and 12 kW split-phase inverters built for the 120V/240V supply found in most American homes.

The outdoor area addressed RV, marine and golf cart users. Bluetooth-enabled 12V and 24V batteries showed how owners can monitor charge from a phone while away from the grid, and LiFePO4 golf cart batteries demonstrated the weight and maintenance advantages over lead-acid. Making its first appearance at the show was Humsienk's 24V 4000W single-phase inverter, designed for the U.S. market, which turns battery power into AC for household-style appliances in RVs and other off-grid settings.

The all-in-one area presented systems that place the battery and inverter in a single housing. With less wiring and no separate components to match, the plug-and-play design suits home backup, off-grid solar, RV and boat installations alike.









More Than 3,000 Visitors at Booth N2976

Product demonstrations were only part of the booth's work. Team members walked visitors through each system, explained how it fits different applications, and answered questions about installation and expansion. Many conversations came back to practical points: how long a system can carry a home through an outage, how storage can grow with a household, and which inverter pairs with which battery.

Exchanges with industry professionals went beyond the products themselves. The team compared notes on regional energy needs, discussed how storage is being used in different markets, and learned where customers run into obstacles in real installations. Those discussions give Humsienk a clearer picture of what buyers in North America and beyond are asking for.









Nine Channels, 400,000 Views and a Booth Full of Creators

The booth also worked as a live studio. Humsienk hosted seven livestream sessions across nine channels, plus one video shoot, over the first two days of the show. Creators joined the sessions from the booth, and visitors could meet them in person between broadcasts. Cumulative views across the channels passed 400,000.

Visitors took part on the floor as well. An all-day prize draw was open to anyone who posted a booth photo on social media and tagged @Humsienk, and every visitor who checked in received a Humsienk brand merchandise tote bag and gift. More than 800 social posts tagging @Humsienk were published during the show, and 2000+ visitors joined the draw and check-in.









Conversations with Installers and Distributors Continue After the Show

RE+ also served as a meeting place for Humsienk's business development team. At the show, Humsienk introduced its partnership program for installers, distributors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, along with OEM and ODM inquiries and a warehouse pickup model that lets partners avoid holding large stock in advance. Prospective partners used the booth to ask about supply terms, regional coverage and product fit for their markets, and 500+ partnership inquiries were recorded during the three days. Feedback gathered over three days will inform how Humsienk plans product availability, partner support and its presence in the U.S. market.

“RE+ gave our team something a product page cannot: time with the people who install, sell and depend on energy storage every day. Over three days in Las Vegas, we listened to what different markets need, showed how our batteries and inverters are built to meet those needs, and started conversations we intend to carry forward. North America remains a priority for us, and we will keep investing in the relationships and products that support it.” said Yvonne, Chief Operating Officer, Humsienk.

What Comes Next for Humsienk in North America

The Las Vegas show reflects a direction Humsienk intends to keep. The company plans to continue taking part in international clean energy events, deepen its ties with distributors, installers and industry partners worldwide, and refine its battery and energy storage lineup according to what each market needs. It will keep building solutions for RV, marine, off-grid and home energy storage uses, and continue to strengthen its brand recognition and business relationships across North America.









About Humsienk

Humsienk is an energy storage brand focused on dependable, high-capacity power for homes and mobile life. Its products include LiFePO4 batteries and energy storage inverters used for home backup, solar storage, off-grid living, RVs, boats and golf carts, and they serve more than 3 million households worldwide. Behind them is a team of more than 300 people, over half of whom work in product research and development, and a company-owned 16,000 square-meter (about 172,000-square-foot) manufacturing facility in Guangdong, China. Humsienk's mission is to enable personal energy independence with reliable, high-performance power. Its slogan is“Your Power. Your World.”

Media Contact:

Public Relations Manager: Yanny

Email Address: ...

Phone Number: +852 7052 4029

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



