MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, USA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power,” the“Company,”“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a provider of advanced battery materials and AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions, today announced that its joint venture, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise Guizhou”), has been designated a national-level Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative (“Little Giant”) enterprise by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”) as part of the MIIT's eighth batch of Little Giant designations. Sunrise Guizhou received notice of the designation on October 14, 2026 through the MIIT's High-Quality SME Gradient Cultivation Platform.

The designation completes the national review process described in the Company's press release of August 20, 2026, which announced that Sunrise Guizhou had passed provincial review by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guizhou Province and was one of 28 enterprises included in the province's recommendation list for the eighth batch.

The Top Tier of China's SME Cultivation System

The MIIT's gradient cultivation system for high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) has three tiers: technology-based and innovative SMEs; specialized and sophisticated SMEs, recognized at the provincial level; and Little Giant enterprises, designated at the national level by the MIIT. Only enterprises that already hold provincial specialized and sophisticated SME status may apply for Little Giant designation. The program recognizes SMEs that focus on specific market segments, possess core technologies and strong innovation capabilities, and hold leading positions in their segments.

Applications for the eighth batch were assessed under the MIIT's revised Measures for the Administration of Gradient Cultivation of High-Quality Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, issued in January 2026. According to the MIIT's notice to Sunrise Guizhou, the designation followed preliminary review and recommendation by local authorities, expert review, and internal deliberation by the MIIT. The MIIT's review uses staged review, random assignment of experts and review tasks, and blind review, and cross-checks application data using data analysis tools. The designation is valid for three years, from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2029.

Progression Through All Three Tiers

Sunrise Guizhou has advanced through each tier of the system. It was recognized as an innovative SME in April 2023 and as a specialized and sophisticated SME in July 2024, and in May 2025 it was designated a Guizhou Province Key Specialized and Sophisticated SME. The Little Giant designation places it in the system's top tier.

Sunrise Guizhou manufactures graphite anode materials and develops next-generation anode materials, including silicon-carbon composites and hard carbon for sodium-ion batteries. It was certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise in 2023. In 2024, one of its projects was selected through the“Open Competition” (Jie Bang Gua Shuai) mechanism of an MIIT industrial foundation innovation program and passed final acceptance in December 2024. In May 2025, it received an Excellence Award at the 25th China Patent Awards, granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and in 2026 it participated in drafting the national standard“Porous Carbon for Silicon-Based Anode Materials” (Plan No. 20262157-T-605).

“This designation completes the national review that followed Guizhou's provincial recommendation earlier this year, and we see it as recognition of our Guizhou team's long-standing focus on anode materials,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of E-Power Inc.“Because the designation is reviewed every three years, we intend to keep earning it through continued investment in research, standards work and manufacturing quality.”

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its subsidiaries, joint venture and variable interest entity structure, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Through its joint venture, the Company operates a plant in Guizhou Province, China, powered by electricity from renewable sources, which contributes to the plant's competitive production costs and reduced environmental impact in the production of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of the Company, has been a pioneer in the graphite anode industry since 1999. The Company's management team is composed of experts with years of experience and successful track records in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions, the continued development and application of the data governance work described in this release, and any statements that are not historical facts. Words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,” and similar words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. The award described in this release recognizes the competition entry and does not carry funding or commercial commitments. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to review the Company's filings for other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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