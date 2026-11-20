MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hymson Laser Machinery has introduced its Automated Sheet Metal Solutions for AI Data Centers at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, marking the solution's global debut and drawing interest from customers and industry professionals at the show. Designed for AI server cabinet manufacturing, the solution integrates cabinet fabrication, dimensional inspection and automated assembly on a single production line, covering the main stages from coil loading to finished cabinet output. It gives cabinet manufacturers a new way to automate production as they scale up to meet demand from AI data center construction.

From Coil Stock to Finished Cabinets

The expansion of AI computing infrastructure is placing greater demands on cabinet manufacturers. In batch production, they need to maintain dimensional accuracy and assembly consistency while keeping production at a steady pace. When laser cutting, bending and welding take place on separate machines, moving parts between workstations can add delays. Hymson Laser Machinery built four core capabilities into its solution to address these manufacturing needs.

Integrated Production Line

The line starts with coil decoiling and leveling, followed by laser cutting. Robots unload and sort the cut parts, which then move through punching, intelligent bending and press riveting. Subassembly welding comes before final assembly welding. The line includes the Side Panel Welding Workstation, Bottom/Top Panel Welding Workstation and Final Assembly Welding Workstation. The overall process includes dimensional inspection before automated assembly and ends with finished cabinets.









Continuous production.

Automated material handling connects the cutting, bending, welding, inspection and assembly workstations, helping reduce manual transfers between stages. Coordinating these operations helps limit efficiency losses associated with repeated handling, waiting and multiple workpiece setups, supporting continuous production at a steady pace.

High-precision processing.

The solution combines precision laser cutting, intelligent bending and welding with dimensional inspection to support hole-position accuracy, sheet metal forming quality and welding stability. Checking dimensions before assembly helps identify deviations that could affect how components fit together and supports consistent processing quality in batch production.

Flexible production for multiple cabinet specifications.

The solution supports flexible configurations and rapid changeovers to accommodate differences in cabinet dimensions, structures and processing requirements. For projects involving multiple specifications or changes to cabinet designs, Hymson Laser Machinery can tailor the line to the required processes and production layout.

Applications and Project Inquiries

Hymson Laser Machinery's Automated Sheet Metal Solutions for AI Data Centers serve AI server cabinet manufacturers planning a new automated line and sheet metal fabricators handling orders for different cabinet specifications. Depending on the project, the line can be configured for continuous runs of one cabinet specification or separate batches of different specifications.

Hymson Laser Machinery is a Hymson Laser Machinery Group subsidiary specializing in metal fabrication equipment, with extensive project experience integrating laser cutting and welding into automated production lines. Hymson Laser Machinery welcomes inquiries from cabinet manufacturers and sheet metal fabricators looking to learn more about the core workstations or discuss a line configuration for a specific project.

Hymson Laser Machinery draws on extensive experience in laser cutting, welding and automated line integration to help manufacturers evaluate workstations and plan a line around their cabinet designs and processing requirements. Its network across Europe, North America and Asia supports regional delivery, local technical assistance and after-sales service. Talk to the Hymson Laser Machinery team about your next manufacturing project.

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Contact Person: Yang Fifi

Address: 46782 Lakeview Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

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