MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weaver, who built Hinge Health's Medicare business to more than 2 million older adults, will lead Baba's commercial organization and its partnerships with payers and health systems nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baba, an AI-enabled advocacy platform for people with Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid, today announced that Austin Weaver has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Weaver will lead Baba's commercial organization and its work with payers and health systems across the country.

Most recently, Weaver was Chief Commercial Officer at Papa, where he led strategy and commercial growth. Papa provides in-home support for socially isolated seniors. Before that, he stood up the Medicare function at Hinge Health, which grew to serve more than 2 million older adults by the company's IPO four years later. Earlier, he built a value-based care consulting practice at The Advisory Board Company and worked on network and payer strategy at OptumCare.

Baba supports caregivers and people on Medicare with dedicated human advocates, backed by AI tools, who help patients follow through on their care plans. Patients at 90% of US health systems use Baba, and the company works with 8 of the 10 largest Medicare Advantage payers. Baba serves clients in all 50 states.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Weaver will oversee Baba's payer and health system partnerships as the company adds customers and expands into new markets.

"I have spent a career helping bring providers together to increase access and coordination of high quality care," said Weaver. "My late father, known to my boys as Bawbaw, struggled to navigate his care, and it brought him tremendous anxiety and stress. In every person we help, I can sense the relief and joy my dad would have experienced. Needing only a phone, being connected to a real person, and taking the confusing, complex, and burdensome work off of members' shoulders just makes sense."

About Baba

Baba is a technology-enabled patient advocacy and care coordination company serving Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid populations. Baba pairs trained advocates, including RNs, LCSWs, and CHWs, with AI-supported workflows to coordinate members' medical, behavioral health, and social needs, helping families navigate a complex healthcare system. The company serves families in all 50 states. To learn more, visit baba.com.

Media Contact:

Connor Sweeney

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