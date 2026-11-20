MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Median time on market was 53 days in Odessa and 54 in Midland.

Midland, TX, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odessa had nearly a quarter more homes on the market in October 2026 than a year earlier, while inventory in Midland grew just over 1%, Lone Star Cash Homes reported in its October market update. The company compared citywide figures from Realtor.com, which counted 772 active listings in Odessa, up 24.37%, and 1,103 in Midland, up 1.39%.







Midland & Odessa Housing Update

The two cities were much closer on timing. Realtor.com reported a median of 53 days on the market in Odessa and 54 days in Midland. Asking prices also moved in different directions. The median listing price in Odessa edged up 0.49% year over year to $316,500. In Midland it fell 2.36% to $429,125.

“Midland and Odessa are neighboring markets, but they aren't moving at the same pace. For homeowners thinking about selling, recent sales near their property matter more than a national headline. Understanding what repairs could cost, what you're likely to walk away with and how soon you need to move can help you choose the right approach, whether that's listing traditionally or considering a direct cash offer,” said Luke Slapa of Lone Star Cash Homes.

For a homeowner weighing two offers, an extra month before closing can mean another insurance payment, utility bill or month of upkeep. Putting those costs alongside any repair requests gives the seller a way to compare what each offer would leave at closing.

“For homeowners in Midland and Odessa, the strongest offer isn't always the one with the highest number attached. Repair expenses, holding costs and uncertainty around closing can all affect the outcome. In today's market, sellers should ask clear questions about financing, contingencies and timing. Our goal at Lone Star Cash Homes is to make that process easier to understand so people can make a confident decision about their next move,” said Arron Martin, Director of Operations.

Lone Star Cash Homes buys houses directly from homeowners in Midland and Odessa. For sellers weighing a cash offer against listing their home, the October figures provide a starting point. Recent sales of nearby homes in similar condition can give owners a closer estimate of what their own property might bring.

About Lone Star Cash Homes

Since 2016, Lone Star Cash Homes has bought houses directly from homeowners in Midland and Odessa, Texas. Sellers can request a cash offer without listing their home or paying agent commissions.

Press Inquiries

Luke Slapa

luke [at] lscashhomes.com

432-777-2753



1030 Andrews Hwy Ste 105-I, Midland, TX 79701